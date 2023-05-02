Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Global Market Report 2023: Introduction of Mobile and IoT Technologies Presents Opportunities
Global Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market
Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hospitals and outpatient care centers market grew from $4,019.8 billion in 2022 to $4,262.62 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The hospitals and outpatient care centers market is expected to grow to $5,203.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.
Mobile and IoT technologies are being implemented by hospitals to provide information to various stakeholders in the hospital ecosystem. This technology offers real time visibility of patient health through active and passive data collection. This technology can monitor medical conditions and prevent life threatening diseases.
Data generated through I0T devices is becoming critical for patient care managers, and patients to diagnose, track and treat medical conditions. Major hospitals adopting IoT technology in the USA include HCA, Mercy Virtual Care Centre, and Kaiser Permanente. Thus, this technology enables healthcare providers to make accurate and informed decisions on patients' health.
Access to healthcare services in developing countries is expected to improve. Effective implementation of health plans is the core reason for the improvement in healthcare access in many developing regions such as India, China and many Latin American countries. Some of the country-specific health reforms which are set to improve healthcare access are China's urban resident basic medical insurance and new rural cooperative medical insurance schemes, Brazil's unified health system and Mexico's popular health insurance. Hence, increasing access to healthcare services is expected to be a major driver of the hospitals and outpatients care centres market.
North America was the largest region in the hospitals and outpatient care centres market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the hospitals and outpatient care centres market. The regions covered in the hospitals and outpatient care centres market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The countries covered in the hospitals and outpatient care centres market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market Characteristics
4. Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market Product Analysis
5. Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market Supply Chain
6. Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market Customer Information
7. Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market Trends And Strategies
8. Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market - Macro Economic Scenario
9. Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market Size And Growth
10. Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market Regional Analysis
11. Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market Segmentation
12. Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market Segments
13. Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market Metrics
14. Asia-Pacific Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market
15. Western Europe Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market
16. Eastern Europe Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market
17. North America Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market
18. South America Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market
19. Middle East Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market
20. Africa Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market
21. Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market Competitive Landscape
22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market
23. Market Background: Healthcare Services Market
24. Recommendations
25. Appendix
