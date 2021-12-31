Hospitals may need to delay care because blood donations are so low. Here’s how to help

The blood supply in the United States, and the Kansas City area, has reached some of the lowest levels seen in years. Blood centers across the nation are reporting less than a day’s worth of blood, and if more donors don’t show up, hospitals may be forced to delay life-saving care to patients.

The American Red Cross supplies around 40% of the country’s blood and is asking for donors to show up and help address these critically low supply levels.

The Star reached out to Sharon Watson, regional communications director for American Red Cross in Missouri and Arkansas, for more information on donating.

Watson said that healthy individuals are needed to donate now and throughout the holiday season to help patients counting on lifesaving blood. A single blood donation can help save more than one life.

“In recent months, blood donor turnout has plummeted as the delta variant has affected communities across the country this fall,” Watson said. “In addition, at this time of year busy holiday schedules, breaks from school, holiday travel and winter weather all contribute to a dip in blood and platelet donations.”

Since the Red Cross is in dire need, they’re offering incentives to encourage donations.

What added incentives can you get for donating blood in Kansas City?

Anyone who donates by Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long sleeve t-shirt.

And anyone who donates in January will be entered in a Super Bowl LVI getaway package to Los Angeles, along with the chance to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card.

More information about how to enter can be found here.

Where can you donate?

Use the locator to find the closest American Red Cross blood donation site to you.

Watson urged potential donors to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting American Red Cross or calling 1-800-733-2767.

Can you give blood if you have had COVID-19?

Yes, you can, as long as it’s been more than two weeks since you were sick.

Those previously diagnosed with or suspected to have had COVID-19, are deferred from donating blood for 14 days in alignment with FDA recommendations. The Red Cross only collects blood from healthy individuals who are feeling well at the time of donation.

Can you give blood if you got the COVID vaccine?

Yes, you can still donate if you have been vaccinated, and if you’ve received a booster. There is no deferral time for eligible blood donors vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.