Hospitality showing early signs of recovery in UK after Omicron-hit Christmas

Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

Pubs and restaurants report takings have picked up and delayed festive parties are now happening





Beleaguered pubs and restaurants are reporting early signs of a recovery in trade, fuelling hope that pent-up demand from a dismal Christmas for the sector is about to be unleashed.

Hospitality bosses told the Guardian that takings have picked up pace lately and that the easing of Plan B Covid restrictions – including the scrapping of work from home guidance – could further bolster the recovery.

As new research revealed that the UK lost more than 8,000 licensed premises in 2021 – or 13 every day – pub bosses warned the industry was not out of the woods yet and called on the chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend support for the sector.

But early signs of recovery include a stock market update from Revolution Bars, which has 67 venues.

It said that many of the office parties that were cancelled in December due to concerns about the Omicron variant have “pleasingly” been rebooked for early 2022.

The number of pub goers is on the rise, according to Chris Jowsey, chief executive of 1000-strong pub chain Admiral Taverns, although he called for further support from the Treasury to help the industry take advantage of higher footfall.

“There is some pent-up demand because so much of Christmas was cancelled,” he said.

“Even last week, we saw signs of people starting to go back to the local and our trading over last weekend was decent.”

However, he called on Sunak to extend the lower, temporary 12.5% rate of VAT for hospitality businesses, as well as bringing forward budget plans to reduce duty on draught beer, planned for 2023.

Restrictions on socialising forced pubs, restaurants and hotels to close, or drastically reduce capacity, during large parts of 2020 and 2021.

Figures from industry analysts AlixPartners, released on Thursday, showed a 7% net decline of 8,228 in the number of hospitality venues, or 13 closures a day, during 2021.

The group echoed calls for further government support, saying any recovery could be choked off by “rapidly rising food and energy costs, staff shortages and supply problems.”

Story continues

While the recovery remains fragile, the figures showed a rebound appeared to be under way in the final quarter of 2021, with a 1.6% increase in the total number of licensed premises between October and December, from 1,672 to 106,880.

The rise was partly led by nightclubs, whose number increased by 3.1%, as they enjoyed the first sustained period of being allowed to open.

Growth in city centre venues was particularly strong, with the number of Edinburgh premises up 3.3%, Leeds up 3.9% and Liverpool leading the way on 4.4%.

A third of people are planning to increase the frequency of their evenings out, according to a survey by data consultancy CGA.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UK Hospitality, said the sector was hoping for renewed momentum from the easing of Plan B restrictions, in particular the work-from-home guidance.

“Now that’s being lifted, that will accelerate those events and activities that are going on. Consumer demand is out there, there’s an appetite to get back out and if we can get through the next few months I’ve no doubt the industry can look forward to a successful recovery from Easter onwards.”