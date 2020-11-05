Hospitality, music industry and retail leaders welcome furlough extension - but say businesses still need a clearer long-term plan from Government

Business leaders and industry bodies have welcomed the Chancellor’s announcement that the furlough scheme will be extended until March - but warned that sectors still need a clearer long-term roadmap from Government, and further support.

Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday that the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is to be extended to the end of March in a bid to “protect millions of jobs” during the coronavirus second wave.

The scheme will see the Treasury pay 80% of wages of furloughed employees up to £2,500 per month.

It will also see further support for the self-employed increase until January to see it cover 80% of average profits up to £7,500.

It is estimated the extended scheme could cost up to £100 billion.

Hotelier Mark Fuller, who is behind Sanctum Soho Hotel, told the Standard "the extension of the furlough has given our industry something to hang onto".

He said: "Quite simply had this not been done, millions would have lost their jobs - thousands in Soho alone.

"I was looking at laying off 30 staff without pay. Now they all have something."

The live music industry has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Mass performances and gigs have been cancelled since March, and the sector has seen mass redundancies for employees, and freelancers struggling to get by.

Greg Parmley, chair of industry body, LIVE, told the Standard: "It's really positive news, it is great.

"It is fantastic especially as it seems you can re-hire people who were let go since September 23, which will be very welcome considering the level of redundancies starting to happen [in the sector] in the run up to furlough ending."

Mike Cherry, chair of the Federation of Small Businesses said in statement that "at a time of unprecedented restrictions, this will help small employers and the self-employed to mitigate some of the economic damage".

But other industry bodies and business leaders cautioned that although the extension is welcome, further support and clarity is needed.

The British Chambers of Commerce director general, Adam Marshall, said in a statement: "These changes give businesses significant reassurance over an uncertain winter, but many will understandably still wish for the government to give a clearer view of the road ahead.

