Hospitality gives UK economy a boost in May

The UK's economy grew by 0.8% in May as coronavirus restrictions eased to allow pubs and restaurants to serve indoors.

This marked the fourth consecutive month of growth, but it was a slower rate than analysts had expected.

The economy is still 3.1% below pre-pandemic levels, the Office for National Statistics said.

In the three months to May, economic output grew by 3.6% helped by strong retail sales, and as pubs, restaurants and schools reopened from March.