Hospitality Brand Selina Partners with Nuvei to Aid International Expansion

Selina selects Nuvei as their primary payment provider for card acquiring services across Europe and beyond

Montreal, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announces today that it has partnered with Selina, the fast-growing experiential hospitality brand targeting the remote worker and digital nomad.

Nuvei is Selina’s payments provider offering local card acquiring services in Europe and Israel, and soon also in multiple territories including the US, Latin America and Australia. The addition of alternative payment methods is also on the roadmap for delivery in 2022.

Selina’s lifestyle brand was developed specifically for Millennial and Gen Z travelers who spend approximately $350 billion per year on travel, according to Selina estimates.

“We are seeking to redefine the future of accommodation by creating a brand and curating experiences that strongly resonate with our customers,” said Selina’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, Elad Nir.

“Millennials and Gen Z travelers are looking for authenticity and top-tier experiences at every step – and this extends to the way they pay. We are confident that by partnering with Nuvei, we’ll be able to offer the frictionless next-gen payment experiences our target market desires, no matter their location,” Nir added.

Commenting on the payments collaboration, Nuvei Chair and CEO Phil Fayer said: “We’re experiencing first-hand how the Millennial and Gen Z population are redefining what good looks like when it comes to payments across a variety of key verticals. We’re thrilled to work with Selina to bring the future of payments to their tech savvy customers, today.”

Selina has steadily grown its geographic reach by leveraging proprietary technology to identify underperforming hotels and transform them into cultural hubs through partnerships with local artisans, designers, and food and beverage providers. Selina properties offer a global home for the remote worker and digital nomad, providing a comprehensive experience that is expected to continue driving demand for Selina’s offerings.

Nir added: “We expect to continue to benefit from the surge in remote working and the prioritization of health, wellness, and an experiential lifestyle among Millennial and Gen Z travelers, which means growth is firmly on the agenda. To achieve our plans, we need a payment partner to help power our growth and we have full confidence that Nuvei is the partner for us.”

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is tomorrow’s payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 550 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes over 155 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a definitive merger agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS), the closing of which, which is subject to customary conditions, will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company.

