Hospital Provides Update on Matt Hughes' Condition After Collision with Train

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes was airlifted to HSHS St. John's Hospital on Friday after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. local time in Montgomery County, Illinois, when Hughes' pickup truck approached a “railroad grade crossing marked with crossbucks,” according to Illinois State Police. “(Hughes) crossed the railroad tracks directly in front of a train and the train struck the passenger side of the truck.”

Hughes was seriously injured and airlifted to HSHS St. John's Hospital. UFC president Dana White, who was in touch with Hughes' family, told ESPN that Hughes had suffered head trauma in the accident.

Friday afternoon, HSHS St. John's Hospital released a statement, saying that the hospital's trauma team had stabilized Hughes and was continuing to help him recover.

HSHS St. John's Full Statement on Matt Hughes:

“Former UFC fighter and Hillsboro native Matt Hughes was airlifted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in the noon hour on Friday, June 16, 2017. The HSHS St. John’s Regional Trauma Team stabilized him and continues to help him in his recovery.

“Hughes’ family asks that you respect their privacy during this difficult time. They ask that you keep Matt in your thoughts and prayers.”

