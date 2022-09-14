‘The hospital has nothing’: Pakistan’s floods put pregnant women in danger

Shah Meer Baloch in Quetta
·6 min read

Crying, vomiting and eight months pregnant, the young woman walked in labour pains for an hour in search of an ambulance.

When Naseeba Ameerullah, 23, eventually found one, she had to beg the driver to take her. Pakistan’s floods had left the roads damaged and gridlocked, making what is usually a two-hour journey to the provincial capital of Quetta a punishing, 12-hour drive.

She left her flood-ravaged home in the Naseerabad district in Balochistan province in the morning and reached Quetta at night.

“During this time, I didn’t know what was happening around me,” said Ameerullah, struggling to speak. “When I finally reached the hospital, the doctors said I would not survive if they didn’t operate immediately.”

Complications with the labour, including severe high blood pressure, meant doctors had to rush to deliver the baby.

“I gave birth to a baby boy two days ago but the doctors told us that the baby requires to be incubated but there were no incubators available so we had to take my baby to my mother’s place. I haven’t seen my baby yet,” she said.

Ameerullah is one of the thousands of pregnant women, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), who will bear the brunt of the worst floods in Pakistan and are in desperate need of maternal health services.

The Guardian interviewed more than a dozen women who were either pregnant or had already given birth in the worst flood-affected provinces of Balochistan and Sindh; women who said they have been abandoned without healthcare, food and clean drinking water to meet their nutritional needs.

A third of Pakistan is under water, with at least 1,400 dead and more than 33 million people affected, as the country has been ravaged by monsoon-triggered floods washing away bridges, roads, livestock and people.

UNFPA said 73,000 women were expected to give birth this month who would need skilled birth attendants, newborn care, and support. It estimates that almost 650,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas require maternal health services to ensure a safe pregnancy and childbirth.

The floods have brought other health dangers as well, such as a rise in diseases that affect young children.

On a drive from Larkana to Dadu districts in Sindh province to Jaffarabad and Naseerabad districts in Balochistan, people could be seen living in plastic tents or camps on roadsides near the flood waters because the homes of millions of people had been swept away.

Across Pakistan, more than 1,460 health facilities are affected, of which 432 are fully damaged and 1,028 are partially damaged and access to health facilities, healthcare workers, and essential medicines and medical supplies is limited, according to the World Health Organization.

Rubina, a woman who is eight months pregnant and currently lives in a tent on a roadside in Jaffarabad, said she had pregnancy-related complications that included body aches and anaemia.

She said medications prescribed by doctors were not available and she could not afford to buy them from a private hospital.

“My husband and brother did whatever was possible in their capacity. They have lost their source of earnings and cannot provide us with anything else and the government hospital in Jaffarabad has nothing,” said Rubina.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Lehri, the medical superintendent of Bolan medical complex hospital in Quetta, said there had always been nutritional deficiencies in pregnant women in many districts in Balochistan, and the existing situation would get worse because of the floods.

“If steps are not taken by the government this can turn into a huge crisis. The government needs to work on this issue on a war footing and reach out to women and the broader population,” said Lehri

He added: “We are witnessing heavy mental toll and trauma of the floods on women as well. We need to treat that as well.”

Haseena, another pregnant woman who lives in a tent close to Rubina, said she required blood because she was anaemic and that there were many others like her.

“We don’t get any medicine here and food so how can we expect to get blood transfusions? We drink water from the rivers where animals are dead,” she said.

And while thousands of men and women live in tents on the roadside, there are no toilets.

“This a tragedy which we can’t even talk about,” Haseena said.

Dr Imran Baloch, a medical superintendent in Jaffarabad, said a lot of women gave birth in cars and on roads, and some on the way to the hospital because the roads were broken, making the journey much longer. There were also cases of premature deliveries.

“A woman had delivered on the way as she was walking to the hospital and the infant was brought to the hospital via ambulance but the woman couldn’t come because of the high level of water. Many women could not even come to the hospital and midwives had to be called. We are doing what we can.”

An official in Balochistan, requesting anonymity, said: “We have seen a shortage of medicines in many flood-affected regions, but I fear it may get worse if not tackled soon and it will affect women, children and the entire population.”

The situation is almost the same in Sindh as in Balochistan. Durnaz Soz Ali, 22, left her house after it was submerged in floodwater in Qambar Shahdadkot in Sindh province.

Ali, who now lives in Larkana in a school with hundreds of displaced people, said: “I was nine months pregnant and even in my pregnant state, I carried some of the belongings and walked for hours.”

Ali gave birth to a baby girl and named her Shamma, which means light. “We get food sometimes but not at other times. I am unable to feed my infant because I am weak.”

Roshan, another displaced woman from Qambar Shahdadkot who had given birth a month ago in Larkana, said: “Everyone is falling sick here. I feel faint and have constant headaches. Our children do not have clothes. There is only one piece of cloth for my newborn that I wash every day to use again.”

UNFPA has warned that many women and girls are at increased risk of gender-based violence as almost 1 million houses were damaged in the catastrophic floods.

Samina, in Sindh province, who took refuge along with thousands of other pregnant women in Larkana, said: “There can be no greater pain than having to leave your home. I can not tell you how difficult it was to leave. I am expecting a baby soon but in a state of homelessness.”

Latest Stories

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Blue Jays stars Guerrero Jr., Hernandez 'were born to have this friendship'

    The relationship between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez goes well beyond the baseball diamond.

  • Players shed new light on memorable Canada-Soviet Summit Series in "1972" book

    Every time there's a Summit Series anniversary, hockey fans are reminded of Canada's thrilling comeback victory over the Soviet Union and Paul Henderson's where-were-you-when Game 8 winner. While many cherish the memories from that 1972 showdown, it remains somewhat difficult for others to reflect on it. Alexander Yakushev, who led the Soviet Union with seven goals in the series, has a videotape of all eight games that has remained on a shelf at his home for years. He has never watched it and do

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Why the Raptors' decision on final roster spots is intriguing

    Amit Mann and Joshua Howe discuss whether or not Josh Jackson has a realistic shot to make the opening night team and the status of Justin Champagnie heading into training camp. Listen to the full episode discussing training camp battles at each position on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • Redblacks hoping for elusive home win when they host Argonauts this weekend

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks find themselves in unfamiliar territory, and it feels pretty good. For the first time this season, Ottawa (3-8-0) is riding a two-game winning streak and would love nothing more than to extend that streak and finally give Redblacks fans an elusive home win, when they host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. "We've got to make sure we handle our business," said Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice. "We have to make sure we play and not think about winning the last two games.