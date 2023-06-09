Hospital Mockumentary ‘St. Denis Medical’ Ordered at NBC From ‘Superstore’ Creator Justin Spitzer

NBC has given a series order to “St. Denis Medical,” a comedy series hailing from “Superstore” and “American Auto” creator Justin Spitzer alongside Eric Ledgin, who also wrote and executive produced on both shows.

Per the official logline, the series is “a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Variety

In her first role since May’s conclusion of “The Goldbergs” on ABC, Wendi McLendon-Covey stars as Joyce, St. Denis’ executive director and former oncological surgeon who has big dreams for the future of the hospital, though those dreams are not currently being realized. And as reported exclusively by Variety, Allison Tolman will play Alex, the supervising nurse in St. Denis’ emergency department who is dedicated to providing excellent care to her patients, often sacrificing her personal life to maintain her high standards.

The cast also includes David Alan Grier, Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper and Kahyun Kim.

NBC ordered the pilot for “St. Denis Medical” in February after giving the project a production commitment in August of 2022. “St. Denis Medical” is co-created by Spitzer and Ledgin, who both executive produce with Simon Heuer on behalf of Spitzer Holding Company, which will produce the series. Ruben Fleischer directed and executive produced the pilot. Universal Television serves as the studio.

Spitzer and Ledgin are both under overall deals at Universal Television. “American Auto,” their current project with the studio, has yet to be renewed for a third season at NBC.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.