Hospital Injectable Drugs Market is Projected to Reach US$ 56.51 Billion in 2028

·4 min read
Hospital Injectable Drugs Market is expected to reach US$ 56.51 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.79% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Hospital Injectable Drugs Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.


What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Hospital Injectable Drugs Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • An increasing number of people suffering from chronic diseases and accidental injuries.

  • Expanding the geriatric populace across geographies.

  • In addition to this, increasing investment in research and development activities to develop advanced healthcare solutions.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Hospital Injectable Drugs Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Type (Generic Sterile Injectables, Sterile Intravenous (IV) Solutions),

  • By Application Type (Cardiology & Metabolic disorders, Neurology, Oncology, Autoimmune, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Infectious Diseases, and Others),

  • By End-User Type (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, E-commerce),

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Hospital Injectable Drugs Market Insights

Market Trends by End-User Type

The market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-commerce. The hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to register significant growth during the review period. The segment can be attributed to the convenience and easy availability of required drugs.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North American market accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR during the review period. This can be attributed to the high adoption rate of advanced diagnostic equipment coupled with the presence of key market players such as Kemper Medical, Inc. (US) and Chemyx, Inc. (US). The market growth in Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of Hospital Injectable Drugs in diagnostic procedures, particularly in developing countries.

COVID-19 Impact on the Hospital Injectable Drugs Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Baxter International Inc. (US)

  • Sanofi S.A. (France)

  • Pfizer Inc. (US)

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

  • AstraZeneca plc (UK)

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)

  • Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

  • Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

  • Johnson & Johnson (US)

  • Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the hospital injectable drugs market.

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

