Hospital Information System Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

·6 min read
The global hospital information system market is expected to cross ~USD 109 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of ~6.7%.

Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare practitioners can operate at their best thanks to the automation of hospital administration processes. A hospital information system (HIS) is a collection of software designed to manage healthcare-related data. To stay efficient, hospitals create vast amounts of data that must be managed. The hospital management system is a centralized database that collects and organizes key information on patients, doctors, and employees, allowing healthcare providers to provide patients with timely diagnoses.

The revenue management module of a hospital's information system is vital. The most recent trend also places a premium on overall effectiveness and clinical management. Some modules are needed for all healthcare organizations, while others are optional depending on the size and specialization of the organization. Hospitals must build an effective and secure hospital information system as a result of rising medical policy spending. All actions are tracked, managed, and merged, resulting in increased employee productivity, reduced duplication, and the prevention of data theft. Hospital information systems are computerized and combine clinical data from patients to aid in the determination of therapy and surgery success rates. They are very beneficial in ICUs for managing patient data, therefore their widespread use in hospitals should help the hospital information system industry.



Drivers

  • Implementation of digital healthcare infrastructure is increasing.

  • The increased adoption of advanced technologies and the growing use of digital healthcare infrastructure have improved hospitals' and clinics' efficiency, which will drive market growth. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the market is likely to benefit from an increase in demand for cloud-based solutions and a rise in the number of patients suffering from chronic illnesses during the study period.

  • Government initiatives promoting the use of e-health solutions

  • A large population and a rise in chronic disease prevalence

List of Key Companies Covered in this Report:

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Athenahealth, Inc.

  • Medidata Solutions Inc.

  • Agfa Gevaert NV

  • GE Healthcare

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Epic Systems Corporation

  • NextGen Healthcare

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

  • Greenway Health, LLC

  • Integrated Medical Systems

  • Carestream Health



Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Hospital Information System Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.


Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Hospital Information System Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Hospital Information System Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Hospital Information System Market Sizing, Analysis Tables



Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Hospital Information System Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What is the potential of the Hospital Information System Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Hospital Information System Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Hospital Information System Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Hospital Information System Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Hospital Information System Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Hospital Information System Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Hospital Information System Market?

  • What is the potential of the Hospital Information System Market?

