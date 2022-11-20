Hospital diaries: Doctors reveal how staff are dealing with surge of respiratory infections

MARY KEKATOS
·5 min read

Doctors say some hospitals are reaching their breaking points as cases of flu and RSV continue to rise across the United States.

Respiratory viruses have been surging throughout the country, appearing earlier than usual and rapidly increasing every month.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 11,000 RSV infections were diagnosed in September 2022, rising to 40,000 for October.

Meanwhile, for flu, cases, hospitalizations and deaths have doubled for the second week in a row, CDC data shows.

MORE: RSV hospitalizations in seniors much higher than any point in prior seasons

This has led to some hospitals running out of beds, being forced to treat children in emergency rooms and hallways and seeing patients that are much sicker than usual compared to past years.

"It's really unbelievable the number of patients that we have seen," Dr. Juan Salazar, physician in chief and infectious diseases specialist at Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford, told ABC News. "The number of kids that are coming in, children under the age of five that we have seen come to our emergency department has been like nothing I've ever seen in my 25 years practicing here at Connecticut Children's and frankly, over my 30 years of practicing infectious diseases."

"It's been unprecedented, the strain on the staff and the parents and the children and the nurses has been really, truly unbelievable," he said.

PHOTO: Emergency department staff members work at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, California, Nov. 1, 2022. (Medianews Group/Orange County Re/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Emergency department staff members work at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, California, Nov. 1, 2022. (Medianews Group/Orange County Re/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

Some hospitals are completely full

Salazar said his hospital has fully reached capacity and has been that way for the last five to six weeks. The emergency department also has many more patients than it has beds.

"So, our emergency department has 45 beds at any given time," he said. "This past three, four weeks we've had 110 kids in the emergency department. So, it's almost three times as many beds as we have capacity for."

Salazar said he has had to call on specialty providers who do not usually treat emergency department patients to help ER staff.

Connecticut Children's is not the only hospital experiencing these circumstances. Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, is also seeing more patients than it has capacity for.

MORE: Mom shares dangers of RSV as 7-month-old is hospitalized

"Not only are the viruses hitting earlier in the year, they're kind of coming back with a vengeance that we haven't seen, because we've been so isolated for the prior two years," Dr. Maxie Brewer, a hospitalist at Cook Children's, told ABC News. "And so, the biggest issue we're kind of running into is running out of hospital beds and long wait times and our ERs and urgent care secondary to the volume of patients that are being affected by these viruses."

According to Brewer, the ER is seeing about 500 patients a day, which is much higher than normal. This is leading to longer wait times and patients waiting longer to be admitted to the hospital.

Patients sicker than ever

Also different this season is the number of older children who have fallen ill with the virus. Brewer said in past seasons, she usually sees infants under 6 months old with RSV, but she is seeing more toddlers affected and those without a history of pulmonary problems or lung problems.

Brewer remembers one patient, a child around two or three years old who was born healthy and with no history of asthma or lung disease.

PHOTO: Three ambulances are parked in front of the emergency room at Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC), which is busy handling child respiratory cases in a surge that caused an OC medical emergency, Orange County, California, Nov. 1, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Three ambulances are parked in front of the emergency room at Children's Health of Orange County (CHOC), which is busy handling child respiratory cases in a surge that caused an OC medical emergency, Orange County, California, Nov. 1, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"[The child] started getting ill and did not want to drink as much, parents are noticing a little bit increased work of breathing and came into our ER because of it," she said.

The child was diagnosed with RSV and needed to be placed on high-flow oxygen, which is different from standard oxygen by providing warmed and humidified gas, which allows oxygen to flow at higher rates.

"I'm not used to seeing kids that are older without a history of asthma and this poor child just working so hard to breathe and needing that extra support having to go the ICU, which is just so different than prior years," Brewer said. "Normally, I'm able to give them a little bit of oxygen and the older kids are just able to pull through, and this year it's just been hard because seeing kids like that working so hard to breathe."

Burned out health care staff

This surge putting strain on hospital systems is also contributing to health care burnout.

MORE: Michigan children's hospital says it's 100% full due to RSV surge

Nurses who might normally be taking care of four or five patients at a time are suddenly taking care of several more patients.

"We plan for the normal volumes [of patients], even the high volume, but nothing like this," Salazar said. "And so that puts a lot of strain on the health care personnel that are already tired coming out of COVID."

PHOTO: A room at University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH) awaits young patients affected by the RSV Surge, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Nov. 14, 2022. The surge is having an impact on hospitals. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal via ZUMA Press Wire)
PHOTO: A room at University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH) awaits young patients affected by the RSV Surge, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Nov. 14, 2022. The surge is having an impact on hospitals. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal via ZUMA Press Wire)

Brewer explained health care workers are trying to balance taking care of sick children, tending to parents frustrated by long wait times and their personal lives.

"We are trying our best to kind of be there for every child that needs us," she said. "But it has led to a lot of stress amongst physicians and nurses, respiratory therapists and everybody working in the hospitals, because we are seeing so many more than we normally do, are working longer hours, we're kind of working with more sick kids than we normally see."

Brewer continued, "This is the most patients I've ever seen in my career, which leads to a lot of stress. And you want to be there, you want to help. But you also need to realize you've got to take time for yourself."

Hospital diaries: Doctors reveal how staff are dealing with surge of respiratory infections originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Jets' Wilson showing resiliency, moxie with Pats up again

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson was ticked off three weeks ago after his worst game of the season. The New York Jets' second-year quarterback was intercepted three times in a 22-17 loss to New England, with Bill Belichick's Patriots giving him fits all day. Wilson was angry at himself for his mistakes, and it showed in some of his short postgame answers. All eyes were on Wilson during the week leading up to the Jets' next game, with many fans and reporters critical of last year's No. 2 pic

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Pavel Buchnevich scores in shootout, Blues beat Capitals 5-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored in the sixth round of a shootout, Thomas Greiss made 47 saves and the St. Louis Blues survived blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Thursday night. Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug and Buchnevich scored in regulation to help give Greiss his first victory with the Blues. “We have to do a better job in front of him,” Schenn said about Greiss. “We know that. We talked about it. We still didn't come out and do it. He's mak

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • New Jersey Devils beat Montreal Canadiens 5-1 for 10th straight victory

    MONTREAL — A three-goal second period helped power the New Jersey Devils to a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to 10 games. After a quiet opening period at Bell Centre, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes - with a pair - scored in a span of just over 11 minutes to help the Devils take control. Jesper Bratt added an insurance goal in the third period and John Marino had an empty-netter for New Jersey (13-3-0). “It all about the team. It’s any line th

  • Andersson, Flames top Tkachuk, Panthers in OT 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 Saturday night in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer. Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for Calgary. Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman also scored. Florida got goals from Colin White, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk spent six seasons with the Flames before going to Florida in a trade for Jonathan Huberdeau a

  • Grey Cup week kicks into high gear as Blue Bombers, Argonauts touch down in Regina

    CALGARY — Grey Cup week in Regina kicked into high gear with Tuesday's arrival of the CFL championship combatants. The Toronto Argonauts touched down in Saskatchewan's capital city an hour ahead of the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers will pursue a three-peat Sunday at Mosaic Stadium, while the Argos are looking for their first title since 2017. Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill's hands glittered with three Grey Cup rings. He won in 2021 and 2019 with the Blue Bomber