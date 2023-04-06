Hospital cancels cancer care due to junior doctor strikes

Strikes are planned for four days after the Bank Holiday weekend

Cancer services have been cancelled at a major NHS hospital trust in preparation for the junior doctors’ strikes.

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust, which serves a population of around one million patients, has axed “the large majority” of appointments and planned operations.

Ben Travis, the trust chief executive, said planning was underway to ensure emergency care and inpatient services continue during the 96-hour walk-out of junior doctors next week.

“However, this time around, we will have no choice but to cancel the large majority of our outpatient and elective work, including for cancer patients,” he told staff in an internal email seen by The Telegraph.

“This is a truly distressing position to be in,” he added.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said on Thursday a "credible" pay offer aimed at resolving 15 years of wage erosion would be enough to stop the strikes, which are planned for four days after the Bank Holiday weekend.

Critically ill patients 'will inevitably die'

The co-chairs of the BMA's junior doctors committee expressed their "frustration" at the Government's response to the dispute.

They accused Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, of refusing to meet with them and then appearing to have laid down another pre-condition to the negotiations.

But sources close to Mr Barclay said the union needed to adopt a “more realistic position” to begin negotiations, including suspending their upcoming strikes as the unions representing nurses and paramedics did in the previous pay talks.

It comes as leading heart surgeons warned critically ill patients “will inevitably die” as a result of the action.

Dr Richard Grocott-Mason, a cardiologist and chief executive of the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals, told The Guardian: "One of our trust's core values is to put patients first and so I feel it is only right to warn that some patients will inevitably die due to the cumulative impact of delaying hundreds who are on the waiting list [for surgery]."

University Hospital Lewisham

Meanwhile, GPs in London have been offered up to £200 per hour to cover shifts in accident and emergency (A&E) during the strikes.

A WhatsApp message looking for staff volunteers, reported by Pulse, said: "Local secondary trusts are working hard to identify senior colleagues to support with work rotas during this time.

"In particular, they are keen to ask GP colleagues who are available without prior commitments to consider shifts at their local emergency departments.

"Trusts will pay up to £150/hour for daytime hours, £200/hour for night. If you are interested in volunteering for this work, please make contact with the identified contact person per trust."

Dr Layla McCay, director of policy at the NHS Confederation, said: "Health leaders are bracing themselves for the most significant strikes in a decade with many aspects of patient care resting on a knife-edge."

Around 175,000 appointments and elective procedures were cancelled during the BMA’s 72-hour strike last month. Estimates have suggested more than 250,000 could be cancelled in this latest action.

The strikes coming off the back of the Bank Holiday weekend, which traditionally sees pent-up demand for the health service, has also caused alarm among health leaders.

Last Easter there were over 70,000 more calls to NHS 111 from Good Friday to Easter Sunday compared with the previous Friday to Sunday - a 37% increase.

During last month’s walkout consultants stepped in to cover for junior doctors, but pre-booked holidays and childcare commitments may mean many will be unable to do so this time around, hospital chiefs said.

One leader told Sky News: "I am not confident this time that we can maintain patient safety as we will not be able to provide the cover," while another added: "Those with families almost certainly won't as [they] can't rearrange out of school holidays."

“Concerned doesn't begin to describe it,” another said.

Concern over potential harm to patients

Dr Simon Steddon, Chief Medical Officer at Guy's and St Thomas', said: “On behalf of all of our patients, we are calling on the Government and unions to do everything in their power to stop the upcoming junior doctors’ strike - to find the common ground that means negotiations can resume and this industrial action is suspended.”

He added they were “very concerned” about the potential harm to patients, “with further delays and longer waits for patients awaiting diagnosis and treatment”.

“Many people whose appointments or procedures are being cancelled will now have experienced this on multiple occasions, which is incredibly distressing for our patients, and their friends and families,” he said.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, said the timing of next week's strike had brought "unprecedented" challenges to hospitals.

He said: "It's clear from our extensive dialogue with trust leaders that we are in uncharted territory."

Dr Vivek Trivedi and Dr Robert Laurenson, co-chairs of the BMA junior doctors committee, said: "Today we are making a serious and substantial offer to Steve Barclay, which means it is within his gift to see next week's strike action suspended.

"If he puts a credible offer on the table that shows he is serious about addressing doctors losing more than 26% of their pay in real terms and which we believe can form the basis of negotiation, we will suspend next week's action.”