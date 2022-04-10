Hosmer, Machado help Padres pull away late, top D-backs 5-2

  • San Diego Padres' Manny Machado fields a base hit by Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    1/7

    Padres Diamondbacks Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Manny Machado fields a base hit by Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer folllows through on an RBI base hit against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    2/7

    Padres Diamondbacks Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer folllows through on an RBI base hit against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove looks towards the plate after giving up a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    3/7

    Padres Diamondbacks Baseball

    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove looks towards the plate after giving up a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta celebrates his solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    4/7

    Padres Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta celebrates his solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, right, dives back safely as Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker (53) applies the tag on a pick-off attempt during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    5/7

    Padres Diamondbacks Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, right, dives back safely as Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker (53) applies the tag on a pick-off attempt during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies throws against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    6/7

    Padres Diamondbacks Baseball

    Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies throws against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego Padres' Matt Beaty scores on a double hit by Manny Machado against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    7/7

    Padres Diamondbacks Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Matt Beaty scores on a double hit by Manny Machado against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado fields a base hit by Arizona Diamondbacks Christian Walker during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer folllows through on an RBI base hit against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove looks towards the plate after giving up a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta celebrates his solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer, right, dives back safely as Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker (53) applies the tag on a pick-off attempt during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies throws against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
San Diego Padres' Matt Beaty scores on a double hit by Manny Machado against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID BRANDT
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Arizona Diamondbacks
    Arizona Diamondbacks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Diego Padres
    San Diego Padres
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Manny Machado
    Manny Machado
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Eric Hosmer
    Eric Hosmer
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PHOENIX (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth, Manny Machado added an RBI double and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Saturday night.

The game was tied at 2 when Machado led off the eighth with a single before stealing second base and advancing to third on a wild pitch. Hosmer followed with his second single of the game — a scorched grounder that deflected off second baseman Ketel Marte's glove — to push the Padres ahead. Austin Nola's sacrifice fly later in the inning scored Luke Voit and made it 4-2.

Joe Musgrove threw six good innings for the Padres, giving up two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out eight. Steven Wilson (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win in his MLB debut.

Taylor Rogers, who was recently acquired in a trade with the Twins, earned his second save in two days. He had a 2-1 lead into the sixth but gave up a solo homer to David Peralta, who drove the ball just over the left-center field wall to tie the game at 2.

Zach Davies made his mound debut with the Diamondbacks, giving up two runs in five innings. The 29-year-old right-hander signed as a free agent in March and is trying to bounce back from a rough 2021 when he had a 5.78 ERA over 32 starts for the Chicago Cubs.

Veteran right-hander Ian Kennedy (0-1) took the loss after giving up both runs in the eighth. The D-backs have just 10 hits through three games this season.

THE STREAK STOPS

San Diego's starting pitching went 13 1/3 innings without giving up a hit this season. That streak ended in the first inning when Ketel Marte beat the shift and looped a single into left field off Musgrove.

Yu Darvish threw six innings of no-hit baseball on opening night. Sean Manaea followed Darvish with seven no-hit innings on Friday.

The Padres are the only team in the modern era to have a starting pitcher give up no hits through at least six innings in back-to-back games, according to STATS.

GOOD MEMORIES

Musgrove was on the mound Saturday exactly one year after he threw a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers. It was the first no-hitter ever for the Padres, coming in the 8,206th game in the franchise's history.

FIRST HITS

Padres prized rookie C.J. Abrams earned his first big-league hit on an opposite field single to left to lead off the ninth. The 21-year-old shortstop has also made some nice plays in the field over his first two games.

José Azocar drove in Abrams on a single later in the ninth, which was also Azocar's first hit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr. (broken wrist) told reporters on Saturday that he expects to resume swinging a bat in about three weeks. The star shortstop is expected to be out until at least June after having surgery during spring training.

UP NEXT

The D-backs and Padres wrap up a four-game series Sunday. LHP Caleb Smith will start for the Diamondbacks. The Padres will send LHP Blake Snell to the mound.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.