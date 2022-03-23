Hoskinsea Marketplace to introduce zero-cost NFT minting feature

Hoskinsea

New York, NY, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace Hoskinsea will introduced an advanced functionality titled “zero minting” that promises users the ability to create nonfungible tokens at zero cost, this feature will be added at the full development of the marketplace to enhance environmental sustainability of the platform.

Instead of the traditional method whereby data is stored on the blockchain immediately after minting, Hoskinsea announced that, under its new program, NFTs will be minted not at the moment of creation, but at the moment of purchase at zero fee.





Amid the influx of new retail participants into the NFT space over the past year, a large segment has been perturbed by the consistently high gas fees on the Ethereum network, increasing their barrier-to-entry and diverting many investors to alternative blockchains, such as Solana.

This is why the Hoskinsea implementation will be welcomed as a positive initiative by the community, though it is yet unknown as to its potential impact on the wider market.

These curation decisions will be enacted using token-based voting with the community’s participation and implementation by the Hoskinsea Council.

Finally, Hoskinsea is expanding to become a multi-contract platform - enabling artists to create custom, bespoke NFT minting contracts through a feature we're calling Sovereign Smart Contracts.

$HSK Tokens has several uses on the Hoskinsea platform, which will benefit token holders. Hoskinsea aims to build a fully functional Decentralized NFT marketplace on the Cardano ecosystem.

Decentralization has been at the center of the Hoskinsea ideology since day one. During the early stages of platform development, it was practical to keep governance decisions internal, driven by the vision of an agile founding team.

HSK token private sale

1 ADA = 100 HSK Token

Minimum Purchase: 200 ADA

Maximum Purchase: 20000 ADA

Early participants can purchase in HSK token private sale and become early holders of HSK tokens - https://sale.hoskinsea.io/



