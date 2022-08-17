Hoskins, Phillies post 10,000th franchise win, top Reds

  • Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, left, watches his two-run home run in front of Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    1/9

    Phillies Reds Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, left, watches his two-run home run in front of Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies Nick Castellanos hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    2/9

    Phillies Reds Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies Nick Castellanos hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies Darick Hall hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    3/9

    Phillies Reds Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies Darick Hall hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Philadelphia Phillies Garrett Stubbs celebrates his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds with his teammates during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The Phillies won 11-4. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    4/9

    Phillies Reds Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies Garrett Stubbs celebrates his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds with his teammates during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The Phillies won 11-4. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino reaches for Philadelphia Phillies' Garrett Stubbs three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    5/9

    APTOPIX Phillies Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino reaches for Philadelphia Phillies' Garrett Stubbs three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins, center, celebrates his two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    6/9

    Phillies Reds Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins, center, celebrates his two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh, center, is helpd off the field during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    7/9

    Phillies Reds Baseball

    Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh, center, is helpd off the field during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley falls to the ground after a foul ball hit him on the leg during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    8/9

    Phillies Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley falls to the ground after a foul ball hit him on the leg during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds Jake Fraley watches his two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    9/9

    Phillies Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds Jake Fraley watches his two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, left, watches his two-run home run in front of Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Philadelphia Phillies Nick Castellanos hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Philadelphia Phillies Darick Hall hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Philadelphia Phillies Garrett Stubbs celebrates his three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds with his teammates during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The Phillies won 11-4. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino reaches for Philadelphia Phillies' Garrett Stubbs three-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins, center, celebrates his two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh, center, is helpd off the field during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley falls to the ground after a foul ball hit him on the leg during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Cincinnati Reds Jake Fraley watches his two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GARY SCHATZ
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Reds
    Cincinnati Reds
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia Phillies
    Philadelphia Phillies
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Darick Hall
    Baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Gibson
    Kyle Gibson
    Baseball player from the United States
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Nick Senzel
    Nick Senzel
    Baseball player (1995-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice and drove in five runs as the Philadelphia Phillies posted the 10,000th win in franchise history, beating the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 Tuesday night.

Philadelphia became the last of the original eight National League franchises to reach the mark. At 10,000-11,163, the Phillies are the only team among them with a losing record.

The New York Yankees are the lone American League team to top the five-figure win total.

Nick Castellanos homered and doubled twice and scored three times. He has homered five times in his last six games.

Darick Hall and Garrett Stubbs also homered for the Phillies, who hold the second spot in the wild-card race. Kyle Gibson (8-5) struck out 11 in six innings in his third straight solid outing.

Hoskin’s three-run shot homer in the fourth put the Phillies ahead 5-3. He added his 26th home run with a runner on in the eighth.

TJ Zeuch (0-2), born and raised in nearby Mason, Ohio, allowed 11 hits, three of them homers, and six runs in four-plus innings. Cincinnati has lost six of seven.

Gibson faced the Reds for the first time in his 10-year career. He gave up three runs on six hits with no walks.

Hall and Castllanos hit back-to-back home runs in the third. It was the ninth for Hall and the 11th for Castellanos.

Jake Fraley and Jonathan India homered for the Reds.

Center fielder Brandon Marsh was injured trying to catch India’s homer and limped off the field. Nick Maton, listed as an infielder, replaced Marsh with the only other outfielder on the roster, Kyle Schwarber out with a strained right calf. He is expected to return on Friday.

Stubbs hit a three-run homer off Reds reliever Reiver Sanmartin in the ninth. It was challenged for fan interference but the call was confirmed.

Sanmartin could not finish the ninth. Infielder Alejo Lopez made his first career mound appearance and got the final two outs, getting Hoskins to hit into a force play. Lopez pitched one inning at Single-A Dayton.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Phillies manager Rob Thompson is celebrating his 59th birthday, which matches his uniform number.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Bryce Harper (broken thumb) will resume batting practice before a rehab assignment around Aug. 24. ... RHP Corey Knebel’s MRI revealed a lat strain. The team is following up with more testing to make sure there is no other damage.

Reds: INF Donovan Solano was placed on the paternity list. ... OF TJ Friedl was recalled from Triple-A Louisville. ... OF Nick Senzel ran the bases before the game and is expected to be in the lineup on Thursday, if all goes well. ... RHP Hunter Greene is on track to throw a bullpen on Sunday. Manager David Bell expects him to make a rehab start.

UP NEXT

Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.52) is scheduled to start on Wednesday against LHP Nick Lodolo (3-4, 4.72). It is Lodolo’s first start since the Field of Dreams Game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom