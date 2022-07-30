Hoskins' HR in 10th inning lifts Phillies past Pirates 4-2

  • Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, center, celebrates at first base after driving in a run with a single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, center, celebrates at first base after driving in a run with a single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber celebrates at first after his RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber celebrates at first after his RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, left, laughs with Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter (70) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter (70) during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talks with Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talks with Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber follows through on an RBI-single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber follows through on an RBI-single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits an RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins hits an RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
In this article:
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rhys Hoskins drilled a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the 10th to lift the Philadelphia Phillies past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Friday night.

Hoskins finished off a four-hit night by taking the third pitch he saw from Duane Underwood Jr. (0-3) and sending it to the grassy area beyond the center field wall for his 20th home run of the season to give the Phillies their third straight victory.

Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling had two hits apiece for Philadelphia. Seranthony Dominguez (5-3) retired the Pirates in order to force extra innings and Connor Brogdon worked a perfect bottom of the 10th to pick up his first career save.

Ke'Bryan Hayes hit his fifth home run of the season for Pittsburgh and collected his third three-hit game this month, but the Pirates' bullpen faltered late to send the club to its fifth consecutive loss.

Pittsburgh led 2-0 heading into the seventh before the Phillies rallied. Kyle Schwarber cut the lead in half with a two-out RBI single off Pirates reliever Manny Banuelos, and Hoskins tied it with an RBI single of his own off Wil Crowe.

Pittsburgh starter José Quintana worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his final appearance before next week's trade deadline. The 33-year-old, who signed a one-year deal with the Pirates last fall, allowed four hits with two walks and four strikeouts while lowering his ERA to 3.50 in his return to the rotation after spending most of last season as a reliever for the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants.

Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton has praised Quintana's impact on an extremely inexperienced pitching staff, though the left-hander's time with the club figures to be short. He's resurrected his career over the last four months and will likely generate a fair amount of interest on the trade market.

Philadelphia's Bailey Falter worked six innings in the longest start of his young career. He surrendered an RBI double to Allen in the third and Hayes' home run that just cleared the fence in right field in the sixth. Falter struck out a career-best eight against one walk.

“BIG BEN” TO BEDNAR

Retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw out the first pitch as part of the Pirates' “Yinzerpalooza” celebration of all things Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger, who played 18 seasons for the Steelers before walking away in January, lobbed a strike to Pirates All-Star closer and city native David Bednar.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Infielder Jean Segura (broken right index finger) served as the designated hitter for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday and could play all nine innings defensively on Saturday. The 32-year-old, who has been out since getting hurt on May 31, is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on Sunday.

UP NEXT

The series continues on Saturday when Philadelphia's Ranger Suarez (7-5, 3.84 ERA) faces Mitch Keller (3-7, 4.55). Keller has allowed three or fewer runs in eight of his last 10 starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

