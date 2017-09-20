Hoskins' 4 RBIs lead Phillies over Dodgers 6-2

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Pedro Baez reacts after giving up a three-run double to Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 6-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Rhys Hoskins had four RBIs, including a tiebreaking, three-run double off Pedro Baez in seventh inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over Los Angeles 6-2 Tuesday night and prevented the Dodgers from moving closer to the NL West title.

Los Angeles' magic number to clinch its fifth straight division title remained at three. The Dodgers have lost three consecutive games and 19 of 24.

Hoskins saw 30 pitches in going 2 for 3 with a walk. He knocked out Yu Darvish with a sixth-inning RBI single that cut Philadelphia's deficit to 2-1, then doubled to the left-center gap on the 10th pitch of his at-bat against Baez (3-6) for a 5-2 lead.

Hoskins made his debut Aug. 10 and has 43 RBIs in 39 major league games. Aaron Altherr added an eighth-inning homer off Brock Stewart.

Aaron Nola (12-10) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings while striking out eight. The Phillies have won seven of 10.

Yasmani Grandal hit his 20th homer in the third and Curtis Granderson had an RBI double in the fourth.

Darvish allowed no earned runs for the second straight start, giving up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: C Jorge Alfaro was hit on the right hand by a Baez pitch in the seventh inning and remained in the game.

UP NEXT

LHP Alex Wood (15-3, 2.69) is slated to start for the Dodgers on Wednesday and RHP Jake Thompson (2-2, 4.46) for the Phillies. Wood is 3-3 with a 3.40 ERA in eight starts and five relief appearances against Philadelphia, and he threw six shutout innings Friday at Washington. Thompson has faced the Dodgers once, allowing five runs in five innings during a 7-2 loss in August last year.

