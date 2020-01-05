Hosking seals 2020 Bay Crits title with victory on final day

null

Chloe Hosking (Lexus of Blackburn) sealed overall victory in the 2020 Bay Crits series after she delivered a powerful sprint to win the final stage ahead of Lotta Lepisto and Peta Mullens.

More to follow...

Scroll to continue with content Ad





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Lexus Of Blackburn) 0:44:57 2 Lotta Lepisto 3 Peta Mullens (Roxsolt) 4 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Appselec) 5 Teneal Attard 6 Nicola Macdonald (Roxsolt) 7 Charlotte Culver (Appselec) 8 Abigail Van Twisk 0:00:05 9 Rebecca Wiasak (Novotel - Mitchelton) 10 Emily Watts (Subaru Giant Women's Team) 0:00:06 11 Sarah Gigante (Lexus Of Blackburn) 12 Lizzie Stannard 13 Alana Forster 14 Natalie Redmond (Novotel - Mitchelton) 15 Emma Viotto (Novotel - Mitchelton) 16 Eloise Vaughan 17 Jessica Allen (Lexus Of Blackburn) 18 Justine Barrow (Roxsolt) 0:00:15 19 Gemma Mollenhauer (Subaru Giant Women's Team) 20 Kerry Jonker (Appselec) 0:00:27 21 Elizabeth Nuspan 0:00:45 22 Saffron Button (Appselec) 0:00:46 23 Jordyn Hassett (Subaru Giant Women's Team) DNF Emma Roberts (Novotel - Mitchelton) DNF Lucia Azzopardi (Subaru Giant Women's Team) DNF Isla Bradbury DNF Annie Bramley DNF Dharlia Haines DNF Jade Haines DNF Bree Playel DNF Courtney Sherwell DNF Kasuga Watabe DNS Amanda Spratt (Lexus Of Blackburn) DNS Shannon Malseed (Lexus Of Blackburn) DNS Lauren Kitchen (Lexus Of Blackburn) DNS Emma Chilton (Roxsolt) DNS Ella Falzarano (Subaru Giant Women's Team) DNS Chloe Moran (Appselec) DNS Molly Patch (Appselec) DNS Carina Newman DNS Matilda Raynolds





Story continues