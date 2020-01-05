Hosking seals 2020 Bay Crits title with victory on final day
Chloe Hosking (Lexus of Blackburn) sealed overall victory in the 2020 Bay Crits series after she delivered a powerful sprint to win the final stage ahead of Lotta Lepisto and Peta Mullens.
More to follow...
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Chloe Hosking (Lexus Of Blackburn)
0:44:57
2
Lotta Lepisto
3
Peta Mullens (Roxsolt)
4
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Appselec)
5
Teneal Attard
6
Nicola Macdonald (Roxsolt)
7
Charlotte Culver (Appselec)
8
Abigail Van Twisk
0:00:05
9
Rebecca Wiasak (Novotel - Mitchelton)
10
Emily Watts (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
0:00:06
11
Sarah Gigante (Lexus Of Blackburn)
12
Lizzie Stannard
13
Alana Forster
14
Natalie Redmond (Novotel - Mitchelton)
15
Emma Viotto (Novotel - Mitchelton)
16
Eloise Vaughan
17
Jessica Allen (Lexus Of Blackburn)
18
Justine Barrow (Roxsolt)
0:00:15
19
Gemma Mollenhauer (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
20
Kerry Jonker (Appselec)
0:00:27
21
Elizabeth Nuspan
0:00:45
22
Saffron Button (Appselec)
0:00:46
23
Jordyn Hassett (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
DNF
Emma Roberts (Novotel - Mitchelton)
DNF
Lucia Azzopardi (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
DNF
Isla Bradbury
DNF
Annie Bramley
DNF
Dharlia Haines
DNF
Jade Haines
DNF
Bree Playel
DNF
Courtney Sherwell
DNF
Kasuga Watabe
DNS
Amanda Spratt (Lexus Of Blackburn)
DNS
Shannon Malseed (Lexus Of Blackburn)
DNS
Lauren Kitchen (Lexus Of Blackburn)
DNS
Emma Chilton (Roxsolt)
DNS
Ella Falzarano (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
DNS
Chloe Moran (Appselec)
DNS
Molly Patch (Appselec)
DNS
Carina Newman
DNS
Matilda Raynolds
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Chloe Hosking (Lexus of Blackburn)
32
2
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Appselec)
27
3
Amanda Spratt (Lexus of Blackburn)
19
4
Lotta Lepisto
17
5
Peta Mullens (Roxsolt)
17
6
Teneal Attard
13
7
Matilda Raynolds
12
8
Alana Forster
6
9
Nicola Macdonald (Roxsolt)
5
10
Charlotte Culver (Appselec)
5
11
Jessica Allen (Lexus of Blackburn)
5
12
Emily Watts (Subaru Giant Women's Team)
4
13
Abigail Van Twisk
3
14
Natalie Redmond (Novotel - Mitchelton)
3
15
Rebecca Wiasak (Novotel - Mitchelton)
2
16
Emma Viotto (Novotel - Mitchelton)
2
17
Lauren Kitchen (Lexus of Blackburn)
2