Hosking seals 2020 Bay Crits title with victory on final day

Chloe Hosking (Lexus of Blackburn) sealed overall victory in the 2020 Bay Crits series after she delivered a powerful sprint to win the final stage ahead of Lotta Lepisto and Peta Mullens.

More to follow...

#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Chloe Hosking (Lexus Of Blackburn)

0:44:57

2

Lotta Lepisto

3

Peta Mullens (Roxsolt)

4

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Appselec)

5

Teneal Attard

6

Nicola Macdonald (Roxsolt)

7

Charlotte Culver (Appselec)

8

Abigail Van Twisk

0:00:05

9

Rebecca Wiasak (Novotel - Mitchelton)

10

Emily Watts (Subaru Giant Women's Team)

0:00:06

11

Sarah Gigante (Lexus Of Blackburn)

12

Lizzie Stannard

13

Alana Forster

14

Natalie Redmond (Novotel - Mitchelton)

15

Emma Viotto (Novotel - Mitchelton)

16

Eloise Vaughan

17

Jessica Allen (Lexus Of Blackburn)

18

Justine Barrow (Roxsolt)

0:00:15

19

Gemma Mollenhauer (Subaru Giant Women's Team)

20

Kerry Jonker (Appselec)

0:00:27

21

Elizabeth Nuspan

0:00:45

22

Saffron Button (Appselec)

0:00:46

23

Jordyn Hassett (Subaru Giant Women's Team)

DNF

Emma Roberts (Novotel - Mitchelton)

DNF

Lucia Azzopardi (Subaru Giant Women's Team)

DNF

Isla Bradbury

DNF

Annie Bramley

DNF

Dharlia Haines

DNF

Jade Haines

DNF

Bree Playel

DNF

Courtney Sherwell

DNF

Kasuga Watabe

DNS

Amanda Spratt (Lexus Of Blackburn)

DNS

Shannon Malseed (Lexus Of Blackburn)

DNS

Lauren Kitchen (Lexus Of Blackburn)

DNS

Emma Chilton (Roxsolt)

DNS

Ella Falzarano (Subaru Giant Women's Team)

DNS

Chloe Moran (Appselec)

DNS

Molly Patch (Appselec)

DNS

Carina Newman

DNS

Matilda Raynolds


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Chloe Hosking (Lexus of Blackburn)

32

2

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Appselec)

27

3

Amanda Spratt (Lexus of Blackburn)

19

4

Lotta Lepisto

17

5

Peta Mullens (Roxsolt)

17

6

Teneal Attard

13

7

Matilda Raynolds

12

8

Alana Forster

6

9

Nicola Macdonald (Roxsolt)

5

10

Charlotte Culver (Appselec)

5

11

Jessica Allen (Lexus of Blackburn)

5

12

Emily Watts (Subaru Giant Women's Team)

4

13

Abigail Van Twisk

3

14

Natalie Redmond (Novotel - Mitchelton)

3

15

Rebecca Wiasak (Novotel - Mitchelton)

2

16

Emma Viotto (Novotel - Mitchelton)

2

17

Lauren Kitchen (Lexus of Blackburn)

2

