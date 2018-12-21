Horvath, Sherburne lead UMBC past D-III Hood College, 86-65

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Brandon Horvath tied his career high with 19 points and Joe Sherburne had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help UMBC beat Division-III Hood College 86-65 on Friday.

K.J. Jackson scored 10 points with five assists and two blocks and Sam Schwietz had seven points with a career-best 12 rebounds for UMBC. The Retrievers (7-6), who snapped a two-game skid, tied their season high with 13 3-pointers.

Michael Riley hit a 3 to give Hood a 25-24 lead midway through the first half but Ricky Council answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 20-4 run before UMBC took a 45-32 lead into the break. Mason Wang hit two 3s in an 11-0 run the pulled the Blazers within three with 13:29 to play but they made just one of their next 12 shots and the Retrievers scored 22 of the next 29 points - including 12 by Horvath - to make it 72-54 with four minutes left.

Riley hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and Wang scored 14 for Hood.