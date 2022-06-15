Horvath in goal for US, Wright gets start at El Salvador

Ethan Horvath was in goal for the first international appearance in a year and Haji Wright got his first start when the No. 15 United States played at 74th-ranked El Salvador on Tuesday night in the third-to-last World Cup prep match for the Americans.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made seven changes from last weekend's 5-0 rout of No. 170 Grenada, inserting Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Brendon Aaronson in midfield, Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah on the wings, and Wright at forward.

The entire back line was held over for the CONCACAF Nations League match: right back Reggie Cannon, central defenders Cameron-Carter-Vickers and Aaron Long, and left back Antonee Robinson.

Moving to the bench were goalkeeper Matt Turner; midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Weston McKennie and Luca de la Torre; wingers Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris; and forward Jesús Ferreira.

Horvath made his eighth international appearance, his first since an exhibition against Costa Rica last June. Turner had started this month against Morocco and Grenada, and Sean Johnson was in net for the Uruguay match. Zack Steffen skipped the four warmups for what the USSF said was family reasons.

Pulisic at 23 years, 74 days became the second-youngest player since 1990 to captain the U.S. 10 times after Tony Meola, who was 23 years, 18 days when he wore the armband at Ireland on April 29, 1992.

Malik Tillman, who made his U.S. competitive debut Sunday, did not dress because of an injury disclosed Monday by Berhalter, who did not specify the ailment. Walker Zimmerman and George Bello also did not dress.

The U.S. played a 0-0 draw when it opened World Cup qualifying at El Salvador in September, and just two players started who were in the lineup that night: Adams and Aaronson.

Long is the only player to have started all four warmups in June.

The Americans plan exhibitions in Europe on Sept. 23 and 27, likely against Asian opponents. The U.S. opens the World Cup against No. 18 Wales on Nov. 21, faces No. 5 England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and finishes the first round against No. 21 Iran on Nov. 29.

Story continues

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press