Horsforth: Boy, 15, critically injured in reported stabbing near school

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 15:00 GMT on Tuesday

A 15-year-old boy has been critically injured in a reported stabbing near a school in Leeds.

Police were called to Town Street in Horsforth, near St Margaret's Primary School, just before 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident, West Yorkshire Police said.

A police cordon has been put in place and a force spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing.

The head teacher at nearby Horsforth School said the victim was a former pupil at the school who had been stabbed on St Margaret's Avenue.

In a message to parents, Paul Bell said: "Our thoughts and sympathies lie with his family at this time while the student is receiving medical treatment.

"We are aware of the distress and upset this has caused students and staff who know the student."

A police cordon has been put in place near the school

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said a number of response vehicles were sent to the scene.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance remained on site for about an hour.

Students from Horsforth School were seen gathering close to the cordon and were visibly upset.

Pupils at St Margaret's Primary were kept inside at the end of the day so that they could be collected from the building by their parents.

St Margaret's Church in Horsforth said it would remain open on Tuesday evening for people who wished to pray.

The junction at Church Avenue, Church Lane and Church Road is currently closed and some bus services have been diverted, according to Leeds City Council.

A number of police vans remain at the scene

