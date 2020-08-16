Horsfield clinches second European Tour title of the month with Celtic Classic win

Sam Horsfield landed his second European Tour title of the month as he triumphed at the Celtic Classic on Sunday.

The 23-year-old claimed a maiden success on the tour in the Hero Open at the start of August, and although he followed that up with a disappointing outing in the English Championship, he bounced back impressively in Newport.

It was Horsfield's seven-under 64 on day two that propelled him into contention, and although Connor Syme led heading into the final round, the eventual winner carded an unblemished 67 to post an overall score of 18 under par for the week.

Play was interrupted due to thunderstorms with Horsfield still having the entire back nine to traverse, but at three under for the day at that point, he had the lead and was in charge.

After the two-hour suspension, Horsfield only managed to add one more birdie, but crucially he did not drop another shot, with a massive par save on the 17th easing any nerves ahead of the final hole.

He safely negotiated the par-five 18th to finish two clear of Belgian runner-up Thomas Detry, with Syme alongside Andrew Johnston and Thomas Pieters in a share of third.