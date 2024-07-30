Horses keep cool as humans suffer in France’s 36C Olympics heatwave

Britain's Carl Hester with his horse Fame in the dressage - Pierre-Philippe Marcou/Getty Images

After the Charlotte Dujardin equine welfare crisis came the irony as the horses — rather than humans — got five-star treatment to stay cool in sweltering heat.

Sweat-drenched spectators were left jostling for shade under nearby trees as 35C-plus heat across France made watching sport almost unbearable. Many stalls around the roofless, sundrenched viewing areas at the Palace of Versaille were selling out of water by early afternoon. The horses, however, were having no trouble staying cool thanks to “state-of-the-art cooling systems installed in their stables”.

The FEI, the regulator currently investigating the Dujardin horse-whipping scandal, had boasted ahead of the Games that “strategically-placed shade tents, misting fans, and mobile cooling units are scattered throughout the venue.”

Spectators were left wishing they were getting the same treatment as the horses emerged from competition to be taken through huge cooling fans, which sprayed cold water all over them.

Horses are kept cool at the dressage event at the Games, where the stables are fitted with 'hi-tech' systems keeping their temperature down - Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

The technology was first used to keep horses cool at Tokyo 2020. “With a focus on welfare, the horses will be monitored using cutting-edge thermal imaging technology to detect and prevent overheating, allowing them to be in peak condition for competition,” the FEI says.

Athletes and spectators were significantly less impressed by the heat mitigation measures that were in place for them. At Roland Garros, those in singles matches were given the chance to request a 10-minute break before third sets. But Briton Jack Draper was among those to point out organisers had failed to do enough to get enough water on the court.

“I’m a big, big sweater,” Draper said, his face still covered in perspiration about half an hour after his three-set loss to Taylor Fritz of the United States. “The bottles don’t stay cool. We were drinking hot water out there.”

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open runner-up, also complained of “crazy heat”, while in gymnastics, Simon Biles posted “don’t come for me about my hair” as she said it felt like the temperature was “9,000 degrees”.

Spectators enjoy a hosing down at the beach volleyball - Robert F Bukaty/AP

What a difference four days has made since the 2024 Olympics infamously launched with a rain-soaked opening ceremony on the Seine that left athletes fearing they would go down with colds. Most of France is now under heat warnings, with temperatures in some areas of Paris hitting 36C.

Spectators were left sympathising with the athletes. “You can’t please me — I’ve hated both the rain and the heat,” said Mark Forrester, 49, from Oxfordshire.

He had been complaining about walking for an hour after being dropped off by bus at the equestrian. “To be honest, the organisation hasn’t been great. I get the feeling the French don’t drink water at all.”This time, it is the horses that have had the last laugh.