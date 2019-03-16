Horse racing: Women jockeys make their mark at Cheltenham

Cheltenham Festival Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 14, 2019 Bryony Frost celebrates with a trophy after winning the 2.50 Ryanair Chase Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

CHELTENHAM, England (Reuters) - Women jockeys impressed at this week's Cheltenham Festival, claiming four wins including an unprecedented two in top-level Grade One races, highlighted by Bryony Frost's breakthrough triumph on Frodon.

Frost collected the biggest cheer of the week when she became the first female jockey to win a Grade One race over jumps at The Festival on Thursday.

The 23-year-old claimed one of the hardest fought battles to win the Ryanair Chase by little more than a length over Charlie Deutsch and Aso.

"I can’t explain how much I love that horse. He is Pegasus, he has wings and he is the most incredible battler," Frost said.

Lizzie Kelly won the Handicap Chase later on Thursday with a bold front-running performance.

Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore claimed another Grade One race victory on Gold Cup Friday, her second win of the week.

The 29-year-old is currently second in the battle to become Ireland's Champion Jockey having claimed 84 winners on Irish turf.

