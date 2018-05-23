Horse Racing: Transgender jockey set to make history

Vince Smith won 250 races before undergoing an operation

Horse racing history is about to be made as a jockey will race for the first time as a man – and as a woman.

Vince Smith announced his transition back in March following a career which has seen him ride 250 winners.

But saddling up for the first time as Victoria on Wednesday at Warwick, she will become the first person to ride as both genders as she jumps upon Roy Rocket at one of her favourite courses.

She told the Daily Mirror that the 5.45pm one-mile, five-furlong flat race is a significant step forward for diversity in the sport.

But she is expecting some good natured fun and games from her fellow jockeys in the paddock.

Victoria said: “It’s been great to get back in the saddle and I’m obviously hoping to win. I suppose there might be a bit of banter or jokes in the weighing room but that doesn’t bother me.

“I received plenty of stick from other jockeys over the years but I gave as good as I got. Had I been born in a female body, I wouldn’t have had the career I did. But I always knew my true gender, so riding as a woman will complete my life.”

“Warwick is a lucky track for me because I’ve ridden winners over jumps, on the flat and trained winners there.”