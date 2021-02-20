Horse racing tips: Best bets for Ascot and Newbury with Paul Nicholls set to dominate weekend bonanza
The Cheltenham Festival is a little over three weeks from us but this weekend's bonanza of top-class jumps action is just what we need to escape the tedium of lockdown.
Saturday's Ascot card precedes a whopper of a rearranged offering at Newbury, with the Berkshire highlight the Betfair Ascot Chase (3:35), Cyrname facing only four rivals, his stablemate Master Tommytucker perhaps the biggest danger.
Cyrname's flop in the King George is the obvious concern for punters but that seemed a mere off-day and at around 1.9 (9-10) he simply needs to run his race here to win under Harry Cobden.
Paul Nicholls may well have the one-two, with Master Tommytucker having won three of his last four, and his backers can play at 4.5 (7-2), but he has nearly a stone to find with Cyrname, who sports cheekpieces here.
The Grade 2 Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices' Chase (1:50) is a proper contest despite the small turnout. Full Back's tendency to jump left is a worry, while the same concern applies to Kalooki. Sevarano seemed to lose his confidence at Newbury but he was a short enough price then in a handicap off 148 and in theory this is easier and he can be backed at 3.76 (11-4).
Punters love 16-runner handicaps, such as the Betfair Cheltenham Free Bet Pot Builder Handicap Hurdle (3:00). While Gladiateur Allen was favoured by the race structure here last time, he still beat four previous winners easily, and has plenty of potential off a mark of 131 at 7 (6-1).
Sunday's Betfair Hurdle at Newbury (3.35) sees a massive field chase a winner's pot of over £70,000. Mister Coffee is a fascinating runner for Nicky Henderson but Cadzand looks the one to beat at 6.0 (5-1). He bolted up at Kempton at Christmas and is getting better with every hurdles start, this only his fourth one. Soaring Glory is also high on the list here.
It's been a pretty frustrating campaign for Colin Tizzard, who has tried to revive the fortunes of Lostintranslation in the form of a wind operation. He has plenty on his plate, even if back to form, to beat Clan Des Obeaux in the Betfair Denman Chase (2:25), and the 1.82 favourite (5-6) is very hard to oppose under Cobden.
Many eyes are on Champ dropping back markedly in distance in an intriguing Betfair Game Spirit Chase (3:00). He's also had his wind done but has not been seen since winning the RSA Chase.
The admirable Sceau Royal makes plenty of appeal here on what is likely to be good to soft ground. He's a 4.5 (7-2) chance on the exchanges.
There are three graded races at Navan, with the return of Tiger Roll in the Boyne Hurdle (2:47) a talking point, though he takes on some superior horses here with younger legs, some having designs on Cheltenham next month.
Course winner Darasso has plenty to find with Sams Profile on Gowran form but this is more his trip and he's quite an appealing price each-way here for JP McManus.
