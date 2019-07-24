Horse wins race days after nearly dying in sinkhole

Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports
The Fort Erie Race Track saw a terrifying scene two weeks ago. (Photo by: Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
The Fort Erie Race Track saw a terrifying scene two weeks ago. (Photo by: Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

At some point on July 11, a 6-year-old horse named Mr Changue was swallowed by the earth and was left with his entire body underground.

On Tuesday, Mr Changue won a race.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The horse was grazing on the backstretch of Canada's Fort Erie Race Track when the ground opened up after a water main break created a sinkhole, according to Horse Racing Nation.

Thanks to the combined efforts of Fort Erie staff members and the local fire department, the horse was successful dug out with a backhoe and given medical attention.

The photos of the incident are simply unreal.

Clearly, the horse made a full recovery, because he was doing this on Tuesday during the undercard for the Prince of Wales Stakes, part of the Canadian horse racing Triple Crown.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next