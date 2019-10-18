Horse racing: Hollendorfer banned from Breeders' Cup

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer will not be allowed to enter horses in next month's Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita as he is banned from the racetrack, officials said on Friday.

The 73-year-old American was barred from the venue in June after a fourth horse under his supervision died there.

A total of 33 horses have died at the famed Southern California track since December although the exact cause of the fatalities is unknown.

The deaths have raised questions about the ethics of horse racing and led to calls for changes to the laws that govern the industry.

The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita, banned Hollendorfer after American Currency, a four-year-old gelding he trained, was euthanized after being injured during a training run.

Hollendorfer, who at the time attributed the deaths to a run of bad luck, could not be reached for comment on Friday.

"Breeders' Cup leads by example in the conduct of thoroughbred racing at the highest levels of safety and integrity for its athletes," Breeders' Cup Limited said in statement.

"Earlier this year, the Stronach Group made the decision to prohibit Jerry Hollendorfer from participating at all TSG-owned tracks, including Santa Anita.

"Consistent with Santa Anita's position as host of this year's World Championships, we will honor their house rule and Jerry Hollendorfer will not be permitted to enter horses at this year's event."

The Breeders' Cup will be held Nov. 1-2.





(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by Pritha Sarkar)