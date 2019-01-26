Horse Racing: Frodon cut for Gold Cup after holding on to land Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham

Frodon ridden by Bryony Frost (right) on their way to victory in the BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase

Frodon answered every question over his stamina limitations in holding off the late charge from Elegant Escape to land the BetBright Trial Cotswold Chase in the hands of Bryony Frost.

Having never previously won over further than two miles and five furlongs, Frodon answered every question and made almost every yard of the 3m1f trip to score a fourth win at Cheltenham.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Having carried a big weight to victory in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at the track last month, the Paul Nicholls-trained Frodon had earned his step into open company for this recognised trial for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and was sent off a 9-4 chance.

READ MORE: Medical checks ordered on Grand National hero One For Arthur

READ MORE:

Altior cruises to Clarence House Chase win at Ascot

READ MORE: Jockeys’ chief urges more drug testing

Frodon soon adopted his customary pacesetting role and fenced and travelled with his usual exuberance for much of the three-mile-one-furlong journey.

After eventually mastering the outsider Allysson Monterg, Frodon moved into the straight seemingly in control.

However, having been off the bridle some way from home, Colin Tizzard’s Welsh Grand National winner and 2-1 favourite Elegant Escape’s stamina reserves kicked in after the final fence to close down the leader.

But the admirable Frodon had enough in the tank to hold him at bay by three-quarters of a length and Nicholls soon confirmed a tilt at the blue riband in less than six weeks’ time is now on the cards, with GentingBet making Frodon a 16-1 chance, taking the view that the extra furlong in the March 15 showpiece might test his stamina to the limit.

Story continues

Nicholls said: “I don’t think he has the pace to win a Ryanair. I think the Gold Cup is more suitable for him as he stays and I just said to Paul (Vogt, owner) beforehand that he has had six or seven weeks off and he looked a gallop short and will improve for today.

“I always hate coming back after a break, but that was astonishing. He just idles a bit in front then stays on again.

“He was giving them weight as well and I still feel there is a bit of improvement in him.

Bryony Frost celebrates her victory on Frodon at Cheltenham

“He loves the track and is improving rapidly. He is rated 169 and that would have put him second in last year’s Gold Cup. In a year that is quite open, I’m definitely dead keen to go.

“The Gold Cup is a more realistic trip as he gets them off the bridle with his jumping.”

Frost added: “I say it all the time – he is a complete pleasure (to ride). I’ve never ridden a horse that has a heart like him and over the last two it is visible for everyone to see.

“You can see how brave and awesome he is. He is the most amazing person and when I call upon on him, he answers every time.

“There is never a doubt out there as he is always travelling and jumping. The people coming in here cheering him on – it’s incredible the amount of support me and that horse have had.

“It’s great Mr and Mrs Vogt have kept me on him after losing my claim. That was a day I could have lost him. Imagine losing a horse like him in your career.”



