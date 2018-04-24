Horse named after Rob Gronkowski out of Kentucky Derby; will race Belmont Stakes

Gronkowski is in trouble, but not the football player.

The horse named Gronkowski (after Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski) will not be running in the Kentucky Derby next month.

The colt, which is based in England, had been scheduled to fly to Kentucky this weekend but will not make the trip due to a fever that spiked over the weekend, his owners announced Monday.

We very much regret that #Gronkowski will miss the @KentuckyDerby after spiking a fever over the weekend and being treated with antibiotics. He can't make the long journey to Louisville but is doing well pic.twitter.com/71CqtWnDub — Phoenix Thoroughbred (@PhoenixThoroug1) April 23, 2018

Although Gronkowski won't be competing at Churchill Downs, his owners announced Tuesday that he will race at Belmont Park.

Last week, the NFL veteran announced he had purchased a minority stake in the 3-year-old thoroughbred, winner of his last four races.

The Kentucky Derby post time is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET, though the actual race will start at 6:46 p.m. ET.

The first Triple Crown race will be followed by the Preakness Stakes on May 19, and the Belmont Stakes on June 9.