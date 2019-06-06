Horse deaths climbs to 27 in 7 months at Santa Anita track

Santa Anita Park's streak of deaths has extended into a seventh month.

River Derby, an unraced 2-year-old colt, died Thursday after suffering a catastrophic injury while training Wednesday, marking the 27th thoroughbred fatality at the California track since Dec. 26.

According to trainer Ruben Gomez, the colt sustained a fractured shoulder while galloping during the session.

"I sent (him) to hospital but there was nothing they could do to save him," Gomez said, via the Los Angeles Times. "It can be a common injury in babies. He just came up from Florida."

Santa Anita Park had closed for racing for three weeks in March after the deaths of the first 22 horses. Two days after racing resumed, a 23rd horse died on March 31.

The deaths also prompted investigations by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office and the California Horse Racing Board.

After six weeks without a death, four fatalities have occurred since May 17.

Several factors have been mentioned as possible reasons for the fatalities, including a higher than normal amount of rainfall in the region after many years of drought.

Santa Anita is scheduled to host the Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 1-2, though the Breeders’ Cup board is scheduled to meet in Lexington, Kentucky, this month to determine if the event should be moved.

If it were to be relocated, Churchill Downs is a potential destination.