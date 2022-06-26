These Horry County restaurants scored low on health inspections

Two Horry County restaurants received low grades during recent health inspections due to employees handling food without hair guards and employees using unclean kitchen tools, according to state reports.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control conducts inspections every month and scores establishments based on their practices.

Here are the lowest scores from June 12 through June 25:

Wild Wing Cafe, on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach, scored a 87%, or “C,” during a follow-up inspection on June 23.

The establishment lost points due to dirty kitchen utensils and tools. Inspectors noted that cleaned cutting boards had mildew buildup and some cleaned scooping utensils had food particles on them.

The report stated range hoods were missing filters, and the back door of the building did not close tightly.

Inspectors documented dirty shelves in coolers and kitchen, and an uncleaned sink, according to the report. There was also grease buildup on equipment and mildew on walls near a sink.

In the kitchen, some tiles were cracked or missing, and some areas were missing grout, inspectors found.

Another inspection will be scheduled within 10 days of the follow-up.

A manager with the restaurant declined to comment Tuesday afternoon.

Main Slice, on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach, scored a 79%, or “C,” during a follow-up inspection on June 24.

Inspectors found the facility’s ice machine had pink slime on the inside of it.

Employees were not properly washing the food slicer because there was food particles left over after it had been used the previous day, according to the report.

Inspectors also deducted points from the restaurant due to improper cooling practices for chicken wings that had been cooked the previous day.

Inspectors also noted that the front door of the building was open during the inspection, leaving no protection from bugs, according to the report.

It stated prep cooks with long beards did not wear any beard restraints while working.

There were pizza boxes stored on the ground, and waste water from the drink fountain machine was collecting in a bucket, inspectors noted.

Another inspection will be scheduled within 10 days of the follow-up.

A manager could not be reached by phone Sunday afternoon.