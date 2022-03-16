Horry County Council voices support for Ukraine, condemns Russian invasion

Horry County Council members voiced support for the people of Ukraine and condemned Russia’s invasion Tuesday.

The resolution, which council members unanimously passed, was the first such statement by Horry County leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“Horry County declares its support for Ukraine, its people and its government and condemns Russia for its abhorrent attack and invasion of this independent democratic nation,” the resolution concluded.

Western nations, including the United States, have widely condemned Russia since its troops entered Ukraine. Russian troops have seized the Chernobyl nuclear site and have launched missiles at civilian centers, including apartment buildings.

President Joe Biden’s administration has issued several rounds of sanctions against Russia and its leaders.

County Council member Gary Loftus, who represents part of Myrtle Beach, introduced the resolution to promote “unity” with Ukrainians.

”I think the more support, the more unified the rest of the world — (and) we’re just one infinitesimally bit of the rest of the world,” he said. “It’s just to show total unity.”

In the resolutoin, Horry County leaders decried Russia’s invasion.

“During the course of its invasion, the Russian military has engaged in detestable acts of brutality, including the indiscriminate bombing of schools, daycares, hospitals, residential complexes and nuclear power generating facilities, creating the largest refugee and security crisis in Europe since World War II,” the resolution said.

County leaders also condemned “the inhumane conduct of the Russian military has resulted in catastrophic casualties to civilians.”

It concludes by praising the people of Ukraine.

“The incredible strength, courage and bravery of the Ukrainian people inspires and reminds us of our obligation to honor, cherish and forever defend freedom and liberty, and to stand united with those across the globe willing to sacrifice their lives to protect these fundamental rights,” the resolution read.

Story continues

The City of Myrtle Beach previously issued a similar resolution condemning Russia. City residents with ties to the Eastern European country have held prayer vigils, flown flags and collected funds and supplies to help civilians.

Other cities around South Carolina have shown similar support.

Myrtle Beach-area Congressman Tom Rice has weighed in on the conflict, too. He said Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump were president, and introduced the “Defund Putin Act” which would increase tariffs on goods imported from Russia.