Horror as man, 25, is stabbed in an attack at a restaurant in Tooting

The man was assaulted at a restaurant in Tooting (PA Archive)

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Tooting.

Police were called at 7.40pm on Friday, 14 May after a 25-year-old man showed up at a south London hospital with stab injuries.

He is currently in critical condition and his next of kin has been informed.

Officers carried out enquiries and discovered the victim had been assaulted ten minutes earlier at a restaurant in Upper Tooting Road, SW17.

A crime scene was established.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Detectives from the Met’s South West Basic Command Unit are investigating and would like to hear from anybody with information about the attack.

It comes as a teenage boy was hospitalised on Friday after being stabbed during an attempted robbery in West London.

Police were called to Pembroke Road, Kensington at 5.10pm on May 14 to reports of a stabbing/attempted robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 17-year-old boy was found injured.

The victim was taken to hospital, but thankfully his injuries are not life-threatening and not life-changing.

