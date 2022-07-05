Horror at a July 4th parade

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read

A seventh victim of the July 4th shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, has died, as investigators search for a motive in the deadly attack. And Ukraine's chief war crimes investigator isn't optimistic about reconciliation with Russians.

👋 Hey there! Laura Davis here, with all the news you need to know Tuesday.

City left reeling after July 4th parade attack

Highland Park, Illinois, a suburban city north of Chicago, was left shaken and mourning after its Fourth of July parade was the site of yet another mass shooting. A seventh victim in the attack died Tuesday, Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said. Five victims, all adults, were killed along the parade route Monday, and another victim died at a hospital, according to Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek. "I’m furious because it does not have to be this way," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference Monday. As the names of the victims emerge, here's what we know about them.

What happened in Highland Park?

The man accused of the shooting planned the rooftop rampage for weeks and donned women's clothes to escape into the crowd, police said Tuesday.

A quick rundown:

  • Police say the suspect acted alone and fired more than 70 shots before abandoning the assault rifle and walking to his mother's home.

  • Hours after the attack, a neighbor saw the suspect driving and called 911, leading to his arrest. A second rifle was found in the car.

  • Investigators have interrogated the suspect and reviewed his social media posts, but suggested no motive for the attack.

  • The gun used – “similar to an AR-15” – was legally purchased by the suspect, police said.

Read more: Suspect was turned away at synagogue in April, rabbi says; Governor pushes for stricter gun regulations. The latest updates.

What everyone's talking about

Reconciliation with Russians? Unlikely, Ukraine war crimes investigator says

Until Moscow "asks for forgiveness, pays reparations to the state" and ensures "all its war criminals are in prison," Ukraine Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said she doesn't see how ordinary Ukrainians and Russians can achieve reconciliation after the war. "How is this generation (of Russians) ever going to look Ukrainians in the eye after all these actions?" asked Venediktova, the country's top legal official. "They behave like barbarians." Last week, Russia appeared to step up its bombing campaign, and there were several assaults on civilian targets.

  • More news: 44 children taken to Russia returned; Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 in Donetsk. Tuesday's updates.

Kissinger: The world needs better leaders. Will they arrive on time?

At age 99, Henry Kissinger finds himself worried about the country and the world. The former secretary of State has written his 19th book, this one profiling six leaders who managed tumultuous change. Does he see any comparably "transcendent" leaders that, in his view, the times today demand? After a pause, he replied with a single word: "No." Kissinger sat down with USA TODAY's Susan Page to talk about his new book, "Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy." Read an exclusive interview here.

Real quick

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

Cheerleader Jerry Harris to be sentenced Wednesday. Here's how we got here.

Cheerleader Jerry Harris is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday for pressuring young boys to send him nude photos and videos and soliciting sex from minors, a stunning fall for the former star who captivated fans when he appeared in the Netflix docuseries “Cheer.” Harris pleaded guilty in February to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in a sex act with a minor. USA TODAY in September 2020 reported that Harris was under federal investigation as part of a broader investigation into pervasive youth protection failures in competitive cheerleading. Take a look inside the investigation.

A break from the news

