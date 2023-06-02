Horror and heroism in the hills of Burgundy

Forests and hills Burgundy France - Michel Joly/BFC Tourisme

The track up this Morvan mountain and into the forest would have taxed the road-holding ability of a brontosaurus. We were in a Land Rover which, though almost as old, proved marginally more manoeuvrable. We continued twisting and bouncing up the hill.

This is what you do in the Morvan, the toughest bit of Burgundy. A granite upland of hills, pasture, higher hills, few vines, much forest and many streams, it’s crossed only by roads traced by a bunch of peasants after a liquid lunch. Many peter out to mountain tracks. Ours just had, outside Ouroux. The Morvan, in short, makes perfect guerrilla country.

Retired farmer Jean-Paul Berlo had picked us up, and up we were going, out of civilisation and into the wilds. This is exactly what first a few, then tens, then hundreds of Frenchmen had done through 1943 and, especially, 1944. The tide of war was turning. At the same time, younger French fellows resisted being swept up for forced labour in Germany. They headed for the remote forest hide-outs established by Resistance groups. The recruitment boom all but overwhelmed the groups, said Jean-Paul, present-day guardian of maquis memories.

Musée de la Résistance - Alain Doire BFC Tourisme

Then, through late spring 1944, units of the SAS parachuted in to beef up proceedings. Operation Houndsworth was, at three months, the longest and most successful of SAS operations behind enemy lines in France. Even so, it remains a lesser-known war-time episode. It absolutely rewards exploration.

Start at the Musée de la Résistance, inaugurated 40 years ago by François Mitterrand and recently renewed to an admirable standard. It’s within the Maison-du-Patrc complex at St Brisson. Continue, as we were doing, rocking and rolling up to what is almost certainly the most remote war cemetery in Europe. As high and deep in the woods as you can get by 4x4, the little stretch of white crosses harbours the graves of Maquisards. By the back fence, a further four crosses celebrate SAS men. All survived the war, but asked that their ashes be buried here, alongside their French comrades, when their time came.

The cemetery is well-tended – not by French or British authorities but by local volunteers. This makes it all the more damned annoying that some visitor recently stole the Union Jack flag which flew alongside the Tricolour. Locals quickly found a substitute, but it looks cheap. Jean-Paul was apologetic.

War memorial - Alain Doire/BFC Tourisme

Flown into the Morvan just before and soon after D-Day, the SAS units were to co-ordinate with the Maquis in harassing enemy communications, blowing things up and stiffening amateurish resistance into something more effective. The aim was to annoy and kill as many Germans as possible, thus distracting them from opposition to the Normandy landings.

It wasn’t all plain sailing. If it had been, the SAS wouldn’t have been there. The Maquisards themselves were often in desperate conflict. Of the two groups (of between 25 and 30 groups across the Morvan) with which SAS units aligned themselves and near to whom they camped, Maquis Camille was essentially communist, Maquis Bernard run by a broken-toothed, and decidedly non-communist, ex-gendarme. This didn’t always augur well.

But beyond that, as Lt Ian Wellsted noted in “SAS With The Maquis”, the Maquis groups were somewhat better organised, better equipped and better installed than expected. The Maquis Bernard camp, slotted into deep forest close to what is now the cemetery, had tents, cabins, a cookhouse and parking area for commandeered or captured cars, trucks and a 32-seater gas-run bus. Nearby, they had established a well-kitted hospital. Food could be good (“thick potato soup and steak”), notably when the resistance men snaffled cattle. “Farmers around here would sometimes wake up to discover they were missing a couple of cows,” said Jean-Paul Berlo. “They’d accept this. ‘It’s for our lads,’ they’d say.”

French Maquis resistance fighters - Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Locals were otherwise supportive, supplies-wise. Bread for the forest men was produced clandestinely by village bakers. A pair of blue trousers on a washing line at the entry to a village indicated to the good guys that there were Germans about.

The price for aiding, though, could be horribly high. The most dramatic early action came on June 24, when a mixed squad of SAS and maquis men ambushed a German convoy on the lane between the villages of Montsauche and Planchez. Thin wire stretched across the road decapitated two motor-cycle outriders. Fighting saw off another 30 Wehrmacht soldiers. Further ambushes took the German death toll to around 85. In reprisal, the Germans torched Montsauche and Planchez. Forewarned, almost all the inhabitants had fled.

The villagers of Dun-les-Places were less fortunate. A 400-strong German force roared in on June 26, seeking revenge. Hans Krueger, their leader, had commanded the slaughter of 12,000 Jews on one October day in Stanislawow in 1941. “A pure example of the Nazi race,” said then-primary school teacher, Lucile Pichot.

Village notables, including the 63-year-old mayor Anatole Emery, were taken out and shot before the church. Priest René Rolland was hanged from his belfry. In all, 27 village men were killed, their bodies mutilated. The Germans stayed over the following two days, forcing themselves upon householders for food and drink, raping, pillaging everything which could be pillaged including all the farm animals, partying and then setting the village alight before they left “playing the accordion and singing,” as a villager reported. Some 52 houses were destroyed. A memorial centre opened in the village by President Hollande in 2016 tells a dark story in illuminating fashion.

Musée de la Résistance - Alain Doire/BFC Tourisme

Back in 1944, there were complexities. Vehicles broke down, faulty information sent raiding parties out to where there was nothing to raid, and parachute drops missed dropping zones or otherwise went awry. Non-opening ‘chutes landed radios smashed to smithereens and vital jeeps as so much scrap metal. Containers accompanying one parachuting officer were scattered and apparently lost – until the officer spotted a Maquisard wearing the sweater his wife had knitted him.

But successes were to be expected, for the good guys really were pretty good. Here was leader Major Bill Fraser – aloof, difficult, brilliant, festooned with bravery medals who, post-war, succumbed to demons and drink; Sgt Major Reg Seekings – blunt, obstreperous and apparently fearless; Frederick ‘Chalky’ White – following a tangle with a German convoy he lost three fingers, had three wounds in his leg, a bullet through an elbow and shrapnel in one knee. A fellow SAS man wrote to White’s girlfriend: “He looks rather pale but otherwise he’s just the same as when you met him.”

Not the least notable was the SAS padre, the Revd Fraser McLuskey of the Church of Scotland. On parachuting in, he ended unconscious upside down in a tree. He’d brought with him hymns books, an altar cloth and a collapsible oaken cross. He was indefatigable, roaming from camp to camp across Maquis territory, holding services wherever he could. They were attended by almost everyone, even the non-religious. “Stand Up, Stand Up For Jesus” was apparently the favourite hymn. Invariably unarmed, McLuskey drove, helped medics and ambulance men, dispensed spiritual balm and listened to extraordinarily brave men when they needed to talk. “When morale dipped he was important in boosting it,” said Cpl David Danger, a signaller. “He was a marvellous man, a very kind man.” No-one doubted he deserved his MC.

Such fellows (though not McLuskey) blew up bridges and rail lines, derailed trains, sabotaged canal locks, destroyed dozens of German vehicles and wrecked a refinery. They also ambushed as many Germans as presented themselves. Some 220 were killed or otherwise dispensed with.

In other action, German troops set up on one side of a forest, with fascist French militia sweeping through from the other side. The aim was to drive the encamped SAS and Maquis men onto the German guns. Tragically for the fascists, the good guys had already broken camp and withdrawn. As the militia forces emerged from the forest, so they were mistaken for the Maquisards, and mown down by their German chums.

Forests in Burgundy France - Michel Joly/BFC Tourisme

Harrying of now-retreating Germans continued well into August, but movement was less perilous. The Nazis were skedaddling. Their taste for conflict diminished. This opened up time for SAS and Maquis men to relax by the Lake des Settons – then, as now, a leisure and holiday destination handy for the forest camps. They boated, bathed and dined in lake-side hotels where, as Ian Wellsted told it, there were “rich Parisian fat sleek businessmen and, in the same room, tough, travel-stained Maquisards, their rifles and grenades slung from the hat rack”.

Morvan villages were now liberated. Local hostilities came to an effective end on September 10 as the Maquis joined up with the 1st French Army advancing from the south in the battle of Autun. SAS men made their way home – in Wellsted’s case, to a devastating disclosure. He had carried a photo of his wife Margot throughout the Morvan campaign. It had helped keep him going. He now hurried home to be with her. In the final lines of his book, he records that, when she arrived to meet him “it was to tell me that she was in love with someone else and wanted a divorce”.

Back up in the cemetery the SAS ashes are those of Frederick Chalky White, mortar man Alex Muirhead (later a GP and the BBC’s chief medical officer), Arthur Chippy Wood (later a teacher) and Fraser McLuskey (later Moderator of the General Assembly of Scotland). He died in 2005. His ashes were interred in the presence of Maquis veterans and Maquis doctor Alec Prochiantz. “We are now proud to be able to receive the ashes of our British friend,” said the doctor. And then, in 2023, some blighter stole the flag. Perhaps someone might ensure that a proper replacement makes its way to Ouroux town hall, where Jean-Paul Berlo’s wife, Florence, is village mayor.

Travel essentials

Staying there

The stone-built Auberge-de-l’Atre, outside Quarré-les-Tombes, is a great base, with an excellent restaurant (auberge-de-latre.com; room-only doubles from £78). Or try Les Grillons du Morvan, on the Lac des Settons. Another good restaurant, plus tea rooms plus a chocolate factory (lesgrillonsdumorvan.com; doubles from £65).

Further information

Don’t miss the Musée de la Résistance, Maison du Parc, St Brisson. On leaving, pick up the Petit Celestin guide to the circuit of 21 war sites. The Dun-les-Places memorial is another vital visit (museeresistancemorvan.fr; £5.50 for the museum, £7.40 for museum and memorial).

Reading

Ben Macintyre’s overall war-time history of the SAS – “SAS: Rogue Heroes” – contains an excellent chapter on the Morvan (Penguin, £9.99). Gavin Mortimer’s “The SAS In Occupied France” is more tightly focussed and splendidly detailed (Pen & Sword, £25). Ian Wellsted wrote his stirring first-hand account in 1945, though it wasn’t published until 1994 (Frontline Books, £12.99). French first-hand memories are gathered into “Le Morvan Pendant La Seconde Guerre Mondiale”, edited by Marcel Vigreux (ARORM; €15).

