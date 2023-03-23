Dog seized after attack on police horse in east London

PH Urbane recovering after the attack (Met Police Taskforce)

This is the moment an out-of-control dog clamps its jaws on a police horse in shocking footage shot in an east London Park.

Two policemen on horseback were on patrol in Victoria Park, Hackney when an off-lead dog charged at one of their horses Urbane biting down on his legs.

Viral footage, viewed more than 220,000 times on TikTok, appears to show the mounted officers scream “can someone get hold of the dog, for f***s sake” and “hit it”.

The police horse stumbles and kicks out at the canine, believed to be American Bulldog XL.

One man tries to break the bully’s grip with a large branch.

The dog is eventually pulled off the bucking horse and held down by a “brave” passerby.

The officers bark: “Get that lead on the dog now.”

The dog was taken away by officers and is still in police kennels.

The owner has not been arrested.

Horse Urbane was taken to the vets for stitches to his belly and legs but will be back on duty “as soon as he has fully recovered”, police said.

A witness told The Sun: “It was shocking and scary. You could tell it was bad.

“I spotted the dog and the body language was way too interested in the horses and was going over to antagonise them.”

The marketing worker added: “Eventually there’s one brave witness who grabbed the dog but then the owner takes his time to go over and put the dog on the lead.

“I was apologetic that I couldn’t do anything but I was keeping my own dog on the lead and under control.”

A Met Police Taskforce spokesperson tweeted: “PH Urbane from Bow was attacked by a dog off the lead in #VictoriaPark yesterday.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is to keep dogs on a lead if you can’t recall them or get them under control. Huge thanks to members of public who tried to help Urbane.

“He has been to the vets and is having some well-earned recuperation. He will hopefully be back on duty as soon as he has fully recovered but not before.”

A Met spokeswoman said: “On Wednesday, 22 March a dog was seized in Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets, after it attacked a police horse.

“The horse required stitches and is expected to return to duty following its recovery.

“The dog remains in police kennels and officers are in contact with its owner

“No arrests have been made.

“Enquiries continue.”