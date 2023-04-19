'A horrific incident': Two teen cheerleaders shot in Texas after getting into wrong vehicle

A 25-year-old man is in custody after a central Texas high school cheerleader was shot early Tuesday when she mistakenly tried to get into the wrong vehicle, police said.

Officers were dispatched just after midnight to an H-E-B supermarket in Elgin, about 25 miles north of Austin, for a report of shots being fired, according to Elgin police spokesperson Amy Miller.

Police said the suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle in the parking lot and two females inside the car were struck by gunfire, Miller said in a news release.

Heather Roth, a cheerleader with Woodlands Elite Cheer Co., told ABC News she and three other cheerleaders had completed practice when they went to a carpool lot at the H-E-B.

Roth told the outlet she got out of her friend's car and opened the door to a car she thought was her own, but the shooting suspect was in the passenger seat.

Roth said she went back to her friend's vehicle and the shooter approached, according to ABC News. Roth said she rolled down the window to apologize and the shooter opened fire on the teens.

On Tuesday evening, Woodlands Elite confirmed the incident on its Facebook page and asked for prayers for the victims, their families and their friends.

"4 of our girls were involved in a horrific incident on their way home after practice last night," Woodlands Elite wrote. "Please keep these girls and our WE cheer family in your thoughts and prayers. WE appreciate our cheer community."

One of the teens was treated by emergency crews and released at the scene, according to the release, and the other victim was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in critical condition.

Police could not provide an update on the teen's condition Wednesday morning.

Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, police said.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Two Texas cheerleaders shot when one tries to get into wrong car