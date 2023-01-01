‘Horrific. Horrific. Horrific.’ New Orleans likely leads US in murders in 2022

Missy Wilkinson and Jeff Adelson
·7 min read

In 2022’s final week, as New Orleans barreled toward year’s end poised to reclaim the mantle of America’s most murderous city, a series of killings rocked the city once again, shocking yet predictable in their brutality: A comedian slain among Christmas grocery shoppers, the victim of a targeted killing gone awry. A mass shooting at a Lower 9th Ward house party that wounded six teens, two fatally. A broad-daylight Bourbon Street shooting that sent the victim staggering into a daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds before he died in a hospital.

“It’s been a horrific year, and a horrific close to a horrific year,” said Jeff Asher, a crime analyst who works for the City Council. “The numbers speak for themselves.”

As of 1:30 Saturday afternoon, New Orleans had logged 265 murders — the highest number since before Hurricane Katrina, when the city’s population was about a quarter larger than it is now, according to Asher. That works out to 70 killings for every 100,000 people in the city, the highest rate in a decade and a half, and one of the highest rates ever recorded in New Orleans.

The bloodshed comes after a time of relative peace.

“If you look at the number of murders we had in 2018 and 2019 combined, it is barely more than what we have in 2022,” Asher said.

With 148 and 125 murders, respectively, 2018 and 2019 brought historic murder lows to New Orleans after bloody stretches in the 1990s. But even those relatively peaceful years, amid a nationwide drop in gun violence, saw New Orleans among the nation’s five most murderous cities.

The deadliest areas in 2022 included Little Woods, Central City and the Seventh Ward, which collectively accounted for more than a quarter of the murders in the city. Areas around Chef Menteur Highway and clusters of violence in Algiers’ Behrman neighborhood also contributed heavily to the toll.

In addition to the year’s murders -- the catch-all term the FBI uses for intentional, unjustified killings -- this year saw more than two dozen other homicides. Those include cases where charges were not filed because the killing was deemed to be in self-defense, or where the death was the result of negligence. Those included the deaths of 3-year-old Autumn Barthelemy and 2-year-old Michael Brown, both of whom shot themselves with weapons owned by relatives.

While many cities historically plagued by violence, including Chicago and Rochester, New York, saw drops in gun violence this year amid a broader national trend, New Orleans is an outlier, Asher said.

“If anything, we’re seeing an increase, which is rare for what is happening elsewhere,” Asher said. “Given the available data and everything we know, it is highly unlikely any other city would have a higher murder rate.”

New Orleans police investigate a double homicide in the parking lot of the Walgreens drugstore at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Gentilly Boulevard.
Who were victims in New Orleans killings?

New Orleans, like many U.S. cities, had been seeing crime rates subside through the late 2010s only to see violent crimes surge back during the pandemic. But while most of the country saw a drop in violence in the past year, killings here climbed by nearly 20%.

There are few easy answers to why New Orleans has not seen the violence subside the way it has elsewhere. New Orleans police detectives note arguments taken too far as the cause of nearly 40% of the killings they’ve solved this year, outpacing other common causes such as murders over drugs and a cycle of retaliatory slayings. Sociologists and other experts point to a variety of issues -- many exacerbated by the pandemic -- including poverty, housing insecurity, isolation and mental health problems as stressors that can spark violence. And with a sense in many communities that the police can’t be trusted or won’t care to help, some may take matters into their own hands or convince themselves they won’t be caught.

Only about one in three of New Orleans murders this year has been solved, according to NOPD statistics.

The overwhelming majority of those killed this year have been Black. Black men between the ages of 15 and 54 make up about three-quarters of the victims in 2022. Only about one in 10 of those killed this year have been White.

Men have traditionally been more likely to be killed than women, though the number of female victims is also on the rise. At least 36 women were killed in the city this year.

New Orleans has also seen an increase in older victims, and those over 30 who were killed account for essentially the entirety of the increase in deaths over last year.

There were also 20 people older than 60, including an 80-year-old and a 91-year-old, killed this year.

But the toll has also included the young. Three children under the age of 5 were murdered, including 6-month-old Tahir Stanley, who was killed by his caregiver. And 36 teenagers were gunned down over the course of the year.

New Orleans averaged two shooting incidents a day for the year, and nearly every slaying in the city this year was due to gunfire. Only 17 people were killed by some other method, such as stabbings or beatings.

Less than one in three murders this year has led to an arrest, with a handful of others considered resolved by the death of a suspect.

‘Desperate times are upon us’

All told, at least 887 people have been injured or killed by gunfire in New Orleans this year in at least 711 separate shootings. Of those, 12 qualified as mass shootings — shootings that include at least four casualties, not including the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Asher describes those mass shootings as “depressing outliers” among the steady drip of shootings with one or two victims. In 2022, mass shootings marred nightlife-heavy corridors in New Orleans, including Bourbon Street, Magazine Street and Tulane Avenue.

A woman who works on Bourbon Street was caught in two mass shootings this year: On Nov. 27, police evacuated her workplace after a bullet from a mass shooting that injured five people struck the club’s gas line. On June 12, she witnessed a mass shooting in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue that injured four people. A young mother, she was pumping breast milk in the passenger seat of a car when shots rang out from Club Pressure.

“The sounds of bullets whizzing and my breast milk pumping was so surreal,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous because she feared professional repercussions. “I texted my boyfriend, ‘I don’t think I’m going to make it home. I’m going to die.’”

A seven-year veteran of the French Quarter service industry, she said the recent shootings and slayings make her uneasy, even though she’s familiar with the specter of violent crime in New Orleans.

“Desperate times are upon us, and I now feel a little bit more on edge going downtown,” she said. “It’s kind of like a scary movie down there.”

The NOLA Coalition, a group of hundreds of civic organizations that organized in 2022 to formulate a crime-fighting plan, in a year-end statement decried the shootings that have claimed hundreds of lives and left survivors reeling in “fear...while simply walking in their neighborhood, going to the store, or driving on the interstate.”

Asher hopes things turn around in the new year, but he is not optimistic based on what he’s seeing now.

“We expect progress, and we expect things to constantly be getting better,” he said. “So to even be in the same ballpark as we were in the 1990s is distressing and depressing.”

Carie Kollath Wells contributed to this report.

