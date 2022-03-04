Idaho man sentenced to prison on felonies tied to Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

A Nampa man was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison Friday for assaulting police during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

Duke Edward Wilson, 68, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in September to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees and to obstruction of an official proceeding. He was originally charged with several more felonies.

The Nampa resident was one of six Idahoans charged in federal court over their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Wilson that day was outfitted with a baseball hat that read “CNN FAKE NEWS,” tried to pull open a door that Capitol police were attempting to close during the riot, and struck at police with a piece of PVC pipe, hitting at least one officer, according to a statement of offense signed by Wilson. He then threw the object at a line of police officers.

Wilson also assisted other rioters in attempting to pull a defensive shield away from a police officer and in pushing an officer to the ground.

“That is what makes this a different case for the court. Obviously you’re a decent guy, you’ve lived a good life, you’ve lived a productive life, you’ve been an upstanding citizen all your life.” U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth said during the Friday sentencing. “You made a terrible mistake, you’ve tried to fess up to it as best you could — but that was a horrible day for our country.”