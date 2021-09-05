Your Horoscope This Week: September 5, 2021

The first full week of September definitely has Big Virgo Energy. Of course, there’s Monday’s new moon in Virgo, a moon that makes a trine to Uranus in Taurus an hour after it perfects. If you’re thinking of making a big change, a drastic decision, an intense pivot of your previous path — the stars are with you. It’s a new year, Earthlings, dip your apples into honey and allow what’s past to be past.



It’s worth noting that the new moon isn’t the only thing making waves in the sky on the 6th. The day breaks open with a trine between Mars in Virgo and Pluto in Capricorn. What drives us, what pushes us forward, must be for something that moves us on a deeper level or it is for nothing. An Earth trine between planets associated with fire and water, there’s steam and sweat here, there’s a desire to work for it. About an hour later, Venus in Libra conjunct Vesta makes a trine to Jupiter in Aquarius, holding a mirror up to all that passionate energy and infusing us with good faith. Trust that your efforts are not water slipping through your cupped hands. Trust that they amount to something even if that something is not tangible. There’s no need to choose between being a dreamer and a doer. It’s a false dichotomy. All powerful, energetic, visions require equal energetic devotion.



Later in the week, on the 8th, Mercury in Libra makes an opposition to Chiron in Aries, and like most strong aspects to Chiron, it’s a good time to tend to the first arrow, so that the second doesn’t get all the credit and all the attention. An opposition between Libra and Aries is an opposition between the self and the other but the aspect itself doesn’t ask us to choose — it asks us to work with the contradiction that lives in all of us. To be ourselves alone and to know ourselves through others.



Finally, Venus spends its last days in Libra, where it feels at home, and slips into Scorpio on Friday, a lovely day for Venus to go on a wild vacation. She may not be comfortable in Scorpio but she’s bound to have a transformative time — as are we all.

Aries Sun & Aries Rising



You know as well as any cardinal sign that dreaming and plotting can only take a plan so far. The devil is, as they say, in the details, and the devil loves to distract you just when you get down to them. Do your best to stay on task, this week, Aries. You know what’s within your control and what isn’t — and you needn’t worry about what isn’t. Do your best to mind the small things and double-check all the checklists. Do your best to mind your business and never mind anybody else’s outsized expectations of you. Because you are an initiator, because you are a fire-starter, you have no reason to fear that putting your head down will distract you from your big picture. Your spirit knows that the sky's the limit and your spirit won’t let your heart forget it.



Taurus Sun & Taurus Rising



The story of your life and who you are within it is destined to change with the years, and as you change. While change is inevitable, we sometimes forget that the structures we build onto our days are always temporary, no matter how secure and sturdy we make them. And, if they're temporary, then there's no point in focusing on the soundness of the structure alone. If they're temporary, then the process of building the structures, the pleasure of time spent, is just as integral to who we are and our time on this Earth. You've been learning how to put pleasure first for a long time — not just in moments of respite, but also in your approach to building a life. This week you'll have plenty of opportunities to put those lessons into practice.

Gemini Sun & Gemini Rising



How we were raised is only the mushroom colony atop of the mycelium of what makes us who we are and who we become. And yet, that little mushroom colony is so potent and pervasive, that it can take years for us to acknowledge the rest of our environment and our own responsibility to it. Better late than never, right Gemini? Better to return with an open mind if you seek an open mind. Better to place your ear to the ground and listen for what's not visible. Better to step to the side of the judgments you made a long time ago, about people and places that no longer exist as they once did, and allow yourself to perceive things as they are. Grant others the complexity you seek to hold within yourself.

Cancer Sun & Cancer Rising



Many of us are raised to revere loyalty. To imagine it as some immutable quality a person harbors within themselves and shares with those who deserve it. And, of course, it can feel like a kind of contract, a blood oath made between willing participants to never betray each other. Loyalty, along with other big, expectation words like "unconditional love," sounds a lot less complex than it is. Our relationships to each other are living things and, like most living things, they adapt to the environment they're in. To manage our expectations, to recognise the shifting stakes, and communicate our needs is beautiful work but it's only half of the work. The other half is unlearning the instinct to control the behaviour of others, when their behaviour is all the information we need.

Leo Sun & Leo Rising



Not all Leos are extravagant. Not all Leos are the most extra person at the bar. But, all Leos (and Leo risings) hold within them an intensity that shines down on whatever they love and makes of that beloved something grand. This week’s new moon in Virgo works in concert with the Sun to shine down on your house of resources. Meanwhile, energy bounces from your house of daily works and streams into your house of legacy. Not all Leos are required to tune in, but all Leos are bound to feel the abundance of that flow and the electric nature of it, too. Approach what is available to you with intention and reverence, let it transform the nature of the work you do, and if you are called to break it all down and begin again, do not hesitate. Build it back better.



Virgo Sun & Virgo Rising



There’s a lot of pressure to identify one way or another and there’s a lot of social benefit to finding a container that fits. Still, the truth is, every day you wake up and you get to decide who you are. It’s not a mark of inconsistency to change your mind. It’s not a moral failure to turn away from something you once felt was tried and true. Every day you get to claim what feels good now and what doesn’t anymore. To feel guilty is to stake your worth, dear Virgo, on the role you play for someone else. But, the roles you play for others, your part in their story, are meant to change. Your worth, on the other hand, is inherent. It’s yours and stays with you. If you can’t give yourself the grace you give everyone else during your birthday season, when else do you deserve it?



Libra Sun & Libra Rising



Libras have a reputation to contend with when it comes to relationships. Libras have a (burdensome) association partnership and Libra is ruled by Venus, who thrives on attention of all kinds. But, Libras aren't mutable signs, they're cardinal; while Libras love to relate, they aren't likely to compromise. Compromise isn't always necessary, of course, but it sure does help tame the friction between two different perspectives. Besides, the funny thing about other people is that the moment that you let them in, they're a part of the story, moving about your life like a mobile mirror, showing you who you are — for better and for worse. So, if you find yourself struggling with what you see in another person this week, speak to them as you would wish to be spoken to.

Scorpio Sun & Scorpio Rising



Steadily, you've done your hitch in the emotional underworld, breaking apart the containers for relationships you inherited and seeing their inner workings for yourself. These years have taught you what is and isn't intimacy, what it means to fully recognise another person's humanity, and the fact that no matter how fulfilling the concept of "your person" is, no connection is impermeable to time. Could have just listened to Stevie sing "Landslide," but ok. What you've loved and let go, what you learned, it's all a part of you, and you bring it all with you whenever you reach out to connect with others. Don't worry about coming off cold, don't worry about feeling new again and feeling new differently. When it feels right, you'll know, and the lack of doubt will be your blessing.

Sagittarius Sun & Sagittarius Rising



Here we are, dear friend, in the fall of capitalism, tippy tapping on our little keyboards, sending our little emails, trying to imagine how much one might need to save for the apocalypse. Either money is real or it isn't. Either what you hide under the mattress will be sufficient, or the banks will burn. Either what you do matters, or all good faith efforts are a prayer for a future that no one's guaranteed. If you're burnt out, you're not alone. If you're feeling torn between the ambitions of a past self and your obligation to witness the state of the world, you're not alone. Don't acclimate to the climate of disaster. If your work fills up your day, then your work holds power over you. Be discerning about who you work for and why.

Capricorn Sun & Capricorn Rising



Travel isn't the only way to get a new perspective, although it's one of the best ways. There's something like relief in immersing yourself in a strange world, something like clarity, when you can witness the blessed smallness of your life. When travel isn't possible, and when the opportunities we imagined might enrich our inner life are foreclosed by forces outside of our control, it's up to us to find other ways to expand our understanding of what it means to be here. Yes, your life can be small — a stitch in the tapestry — but every stitch does its work. Fill your days with teachers and collaborators who help you understand what it means to be one of the ones that survived, and to find joy in it.

Aquarius Sun & Aquarius Rising



Time is of the essence this week and you might find it a little difficult to show up the way you want: fully and authentically. Rushed plans with old friends makes it easy to autopilot into old modes of being, to put on a face that still fits you like a glove, even if it fits like someone else's. There's nothing wrong with a little time travel, a little "old self" peppered in with the new. Our evolution isn't linear and all our selves are always with us anyway. Just remember that the hours you reserve for pleasure and play shouldn't feel like putting on an act — not unless you're literally on a stage. There must be those around you with whom you can feel yourself as you are and not as you were. Make sure to save some room for a date with them.

Pisces Sun & Pisces Rising



You might have been born in the beginning of the year, but the Virgo new moon is a source of renewal for you. Because you are mutable and therefore rooted in relation, a new moon in your house of partnership can usher in a new wave of connection for you — a new way of being with others. This week, when you find yourself treading over the same old ground, playing out a scenario you've already moved through too many times with the people in your life, slow down. Slow down even if you can't step out entirely. Is there space in these stories for a shift of perspective? Are you open to changing the role you play? You have new language for intimacy now, you have tools you didn't before. What's keeping you from changing the script?

