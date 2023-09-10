Your Horoscope for the Week of September 10

Hearst Owned

Overview: The week begins boldly when the Moon in Leo conjoins Venus in Leo, helping us express ourselves and connect with others more passionately. On Thursday, the annual New Moon in Virgo inspires us to zoom in on our habits and notice how they’re creating the challenging AND rewarding results in our lives. The next day, Mercury Retrograde ends in Virgo and inspires us to implement new habits that move us in the direction of our dream life. Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter square helps us tap back into our heart’s desires and our values.

Read your Sun/Rising horoscope:

Aries

Mindfulness is key, Aries! The New Moon in Virgo on Thursday helps you notice the way you notice things, especially the habits that promote your wellbeing. Mercury Retrograde ends the next day and helps you minimize distractions and barriers to focus. Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter square wants you to connect your confidence to the ways you live into your values behaviorally.

Taurus

Confidence is the reward for showing up, Taurus. The New Moon in Virgo on Thursday empowers you to share a truth; show up vulnerably and that’ll give you confidence. Mercury Retrograde ends the next day and opens up spaces for you to share yourself in conversations. Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter square is a wonderful time to reconnect with your home and family.

Gemini

Happy homecoming, Gemini! The New Moon in Virgo on Thursday wants your intentions on cultivating “home” in yourself, with others, and in different places, too. Mercury Retrograde ends the next day and helps you find your words when communicating your feelings. Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter square inspires you to teach from your spirituality and provide empathy for others.

Cancer

Use your words thoughtfully, Cancer. The New Moon in Virgo on Thursday expands your life’s possibilities by helping you strengthen your communication and listening skills. Mercury Retrograde ends the next day and empowers you to put those new skills to use right away. Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter square reminds you that your net worth comes from your network, so brainstorm with friends for financial support.

Story continues

Leo

Ground down, Leo. The New Moon in Virgo on Thursday helps you find your center by staying grounded in your values and expressing them via gratitude. Mercury Retrograde ends the next day and inspires you to elevate your financial literacy in powerful ways. Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter square provides a professional breakthrough by reframing your approach to freedom and your desires.

Virgo

Happy birthday, Virgo! The annual New Moon in your sign on Thursday is your moment to make your birthday wishes clear to the universe so it can help you manifest them. Mercury Retrograde in your sign the next day helps you define and declare your new self in your new year. Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter square wants you to zoom out and hold the big picture for supportive insight.

Libra

It’s time to let go, Libra. The New Moon in Virgo on Thursday highlights the patterns and possibly the people that you may need to initiate closure from. Mercury Retrograde ends the next day and offers conversations centered in forgiveness and maybe apology to help you find the healing you deserve. Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter square helps you initiate deeper conversations with friends.

Scorpio

Nobody’s an island, Scorpio. The New Moon in Virgo on Thursday reminds you that your success and your healing is made in community. Mercury Retrograde ends the next day and clears up any misunderstandings you may have with your friends. Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter square helps you find the skills—like personal insight or calm—that create stronger relationships.

Sagittarius

Rise and shine, Sagittarius! The New Moon in Virgo on Thursday wants your intentions on your highest and brightest professional outcomes. Mercury Retrograde ends the next day and provides inspiration and ambition to make it all happen. Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter square inspires you to strike a delicate balance between the big and small pictures for problem-solving.

Capricorn

Bon voyage, Capricorn! The New Moon in Virgo on Thursday wants to take you on an adventure through travel and/or education to expand your horizons in big ways. Mercury retrograde ends on Thursday and wants you to follow your curiosities to exciting places and outcomes. Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter square helps you find your worthiness as a birthright simply because you’re alive, not from what you do or earn.

Aquarius

What’s your truth, Aquarius? The New Moon in Virgo on Thursday helps you identify a truth about yourself, especially your desires and what you want to change. Mercury Retrograde ends the next day and gives you the chance to communicate this truth carefully. Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter square highlights who you can trust because they offer you emotional safety.

Pisces

Call in the love, Pisces. The New Moon in Virgo wants your intentions on the kind of love you want to receive and the kind of love you want to give to your romantic partners, too. Mercury Retrograde ends the next day and inspires you to take action on relational desires through direct communication. Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter square inspires you to stay mindful as a helpful romantic skill.

You Might Also Like