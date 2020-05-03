Your Horoscope for the Week of May 4, 2020

Your weekly horoscope is here! This week's full moon will draw out your passion and intensity, but you can find emotional balance by grounding into routines that support your day-to-day and keep you centered in your body. We're all in the same boat, and reminding yourself that you're not alone—and reaching out to loved ones to connect— can be a real stress-reliever this week. Read on to discover what's in store for your sign during the week of May 4 through to May 10, 2020, and then get to know your rising sign.

Aries | Aries rising

Your sex and intimacy zone is building up steam, peaking on Thursday. Note what—or who—sparks your interest and go with it. This week will also highlight the truth of where you stand on all matters of love and passion so be honest with yourself about what you find. Are your deepest needs being met and what are they? Balance your emotional life with a solid investment in yourself, whether that means paying closer attention to your finances or simply doing something enjoyable for you.

Taurus | Taurus rising

A spotlight on your relationship zone will have all the feelings flying. Find the balance between your direction and your partnerships without throwing one out for the other. The more unbalanced these two areas of life become, the harder the one receiving attention bites back to get you to notice it. Allow some intensity and deep connection in, share your feelings yet honor individual needs as well. Setting aside dedicated time and space to share your heart and let special people know what they mean to you will benefit in more ways than one this week.

Gemini | Gemini rising

Your work sector has a beam of intensity lighting it up this week. You'll be eager to make an impact through your work, so take the time to figure out what that looks like and how you could go about it. You'll be feeling a lack of connection with your colleagues, so be sure to Zoom in with any messages of support. Let them know you're still here, only a call away, and that you appreciate them. It's also key to balance that concern for work with plenty of "me" time to keep that nervous system calm.

Cancer | Cancer rising

Get your dancing shoes on, Cancer, even if it's only the living room you're lighting up. A solo dance party or one for those that share your cozy space is on the menu this week. The emphasis is on finding the fun during these strange, strange days. It doesn't have to be dancing, either: The goal is to immerse in something that brings you joy, like cooking or reading a buzzy new novel. Balance out your interests by sharing them with friends. Make sure you stay connected; it will be even more fun.

Leo | Leo rising

Let's face it: Leo rules the Livestream so let out pent-up emotional steam by entertaining others virtually. You're primed to show the world what you've got, so make it constructive. If it can underpin and support your career or public goals, all the better. Fire signs quickly build up energy and tension, which is why they're so active. Use that tension to contribute, whether it's via work Zooms or witty Instagram stories starring—who else?—you, Leo.

Virgo | Virgo rising

Virgo, you tend to take to the wings rather than the main stage, but the build-up in your creative zone this week needs an outlet. If creative pursuits aren't in the cards, the other option is a clandestine romance—turn the Zoom lighting low! If you're hunkered down with a quarantine cutie, this week was made for you both.

Libra | Libra rising

Your emotional security is underpinned by the way you feel about your finances this week. That's because there's a focused intensity in this zone. Rather than run survival scenarios and google more affordable bunkers, look toward how you can transform the way you earn and spend money. You want to make an impact and be paid for it, and you can. Research ways you can invest in yourself over this time. Perhaps additional tools that will further your skills at work or completely rethinking your direction, as most of us have extra downtime over the coming weeks or months to mull our futures.

Scorpio | Scorpio rising

The full moon in your sign suggests you'll be feeling like you're in your natural habitat. Take advantage of home time and loose yourself in your favorite shows or books. This week, be sure not to misdirect heightened emotional energy by getting caught up in an argument. Instead, assume your usual stealth mode, collect the facts, and notice your inner responses. A little self-care—lighting a nice candle, taking a long bath, or popping open your favorite bottle of wine could do the trick.

Sagittarius | Sagittarius rising

Take a chill pill this week, Sag. Honor the mystic part of nature that needs direct experience by checking into your interior. Allow your consciousness to float gently down through the depths of your inner landscape. This is your week for guided meditation, long contemplative gazing, and soul musings. But it's not all about escape or ditching chores and work. Ritual and routine are essential habits to cultivate when indulging your inner seeker. Make sure the plants are watered and your assignments are done on time.

Capricorn | Capricorn rising

If you've been missing your friends, this is the week to put in extra effort and touch base. Even better, call everyone in at once for a group Zoom and let them know what you're excited about at the moment. You're incredibly self-reliant, however, new points of view will benefit you, so make sure you share your challenges to receive the benefits of a collective brainstorming session.

Aquarius | Aquarius rising

As more information continues to come to light, indulge your penchant for science and sift through everything that captures your curiosity. If you have children at home, this could be the perfect opportunity for some basic experiments. Whatever you do this week, make it fun and educational—for yourself or those around you.

Pisces | Pisces rising

The focus this week is on the larger picture. Ask all the big philosophical questions, and if you're entertaining curious young minds 24/7 at the moment, include them in the conversation. The key this week is to pay attention to anything that could enrich your mind during this strange time. The world may be temporarily closed, but you can open it through a book, a documentary, or even just some Pinterest projects like crafting or cooking.

Vanessa Montgomery—aka Astro All-Starz—is a professional counseling astrologer and author of Star Power: A Simple Guide to Astrology for the Modern Mystic. Aimed at enlightenment and seeing past labels to the oneness that unites us all, Montgomery’s work also helps navigate the practical essentials with grounded cosmic intel. Her motto: Free your mind, own your power, create your world.

