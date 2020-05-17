Your Horoscope for the Week of May 18, 2020

Your weekly horoscope is here! You have a great deal of control over your reality this week, even if it's from the living room at the moment. Notice your thoughts and perceptions. What can you let go of, turn around or invite in that would serve your highest self? What you water with attention and intention will grow. Read on to discover what's in store for your sign during the week of May 18 through to May 24, 2020, and then get to know your rising sign.

Aries | Aries rising

Your local environment is highlighted for the next month, so be intentional about what you want to experience, and be the change. Perhaps it's time to connect with people, even if it's a wave and eye contact, take the initiative. If you're in the position to support local businesses, help keep them afloat. The connections you make will be beneficial, and you could even meet someone special as the planet of love is gracing this zone until August. Updating or learning new programs, tools, and gadgets is beneficial now, so a short course or YouTube tutorial will get you rolling.

Taurus | Taurus rising

Your money mindset is up for reinvention; make the most of it by learning from the best via podcasts, courses, books, or mentoring. When you see that possibilities are as endless as your imagination you begin to consider options you were blocking out with a limited mindset. Expand your perspective on income, what you want, and what you're worth. Set your intentions this week and make a commitment to yourself today.

Gemini | Gemini rising

Happy birthday Gemini! This is your month for a cosmic glow up as the sun spotlights your style. Make the most of the favorable solar rays by setting up a mindset that supports your highest potential. Your symbol of the twins reminds us that when we take one position, we invite polarity into our lives. So find the middle way by feeding thoughts that resonate at a high frequency when you think or say them. This is your litmus test for what is right for you and what isn't quite there yet. Navigate duality by remaining curious, asking questions, and find the points of intersection.

Cancer | Cancer rising

This is your month to zen out and recharge your batteries. If you haven't already, it's ok to spend extra time on the couch with your feet in your coziest slippers. While you're there, explore your mystical side through mediation, podcasts, or books that shift your mindset. Set your intentions for living the dream, but first, you must know what your dream is, so tune into your inner voice and listen with intent. Start a dialogue with your higher self, and if you don't already, consider a dream diary to record your subconscious messages.

Leo | Leo rising

Indulge your inner social butterfly as the sun spotlights your extended friendship circles over the next month. Don't hold back on the virtual meetups and take every chance to reach out and connect with people who share a particular interest with you. This is your chance to get creative in a group format so put your communal heads together and see what you come up with. Set your intentions on finding your people Leo, they're out there, and they are ready for your unique contribution. If someone fades to grey over this time, remember everything has its own lifespan, it's the impact you've shared that counts.

Virgo | Virgo rising

This is your public image moment Virgo, and your career zone is lit for the next month. The scene is set for busy, busy, busy, so go with it to make the most of the attention you're sure to grab right now. While there is an important facet of redirection, particularly in your relationships, note changes you want to make and proceed to make them. If you're not up for a total rebrand, you'll benefit from tweaking things just so. Luck is on your side with Friday holding extra benefit in terms of negotiation, getting your ideas approved, or even making a significant connection that will prove relevant by late July.

Libra | Libra rising

The spotlight is on your overarching belief systems this month, so ask all the questions, especially those you're not supposed to! Developing your mind and a life philosophy that supports your journey beyond what you learned growing up is essential. How can you explore and expand this month? Stopping short of getting on a plane and steeping yourself in a new culture, there are a multitude of ways at the touch of a button to open up your world. Documentaries, auto-biographies, and fascinating podcasts that expose your mind to new concepts will all benefit you.

Scorpio | Scorpio rising

This is your month to orchestrate the talents of others for mutual gain. Essentially the spotlight is on the resources that are not your own, like the power behind the throne. When you do your part, the combined force will outshine what you could achieve alone this month. An interest in the metaphysical or hidden realms of life (or people) may see your investigative spirit piqued. Follow your curiosity and search out hidden truths, secrets of the universe and perhaps explore tarot, astrology or other systems of esoteric self-knowledge.

Sagittarius | Sagittarius rising

This month's spotlight is on your partnership zone. Go with the cosmic flow to balance your independent direction with your most important relationships. This is a creative time for dynamic duos, and two is definitely more fun than one right now. Set your intentions to manifest the ideal scenario, the best possible outcome, and people who stimulate your mind as well as fire up your inspiration. Open up to the best the cosmos has to offer, and you might just find it.

Capricorn | Capricorn rising

You're a plucky sign that loves to work if the reward is worth it, so this week, visualize and plan precisely what you want to achieve, and especially how. Success is about daily effort, and the better part of the journey is made up of daily habits. Design your days so they are stimulating, encourage your curiosity and regardless of the end result, are worth it in and of themselves. What do your work relationships entail? Do you feel appreciated and valued? Tweak and change to maximise your experience. Consider teaming up with someone who's skills complement yours.

Aquarius | Aquarius rising

Although you love nothing more than the social swirl of your girl gang, this month, the spotlight is on your personal creative expression. Focus in on what lights you up and brings you joy for no reason, except it's your gift and an outlet for your talent. Romance is also a feature of this zone, so set your intentions on what exactly you want to experience. Focus on the feeling, get creative, and open up your mind as well as your heart; this week is rich for planting seeds that will germinate over the next month to six months.

Pisces | Pisces rising

This may not come as a surprise, but this month's spotlight is on your home sector. Great timing since most of us, Pisces and non-Pisces alike, is milking every cent of our rent or mortgage right now. Think deeply about what your ultimate home and family looks, and more importantly, feels like. What experiences do you want, and how can you cultivate and manifest your vision? At least plan for redecorating to bring reality into line with your ideal fantasy, even if it's not quite time to strip the wallpaper or rip up the carpets. Small or large, it's time to add your personal touch to your favorite spaces.

Vanessa Montgomery—aka Astro All-Starz—is a professional counseling astrologer and author of Star Power: A Simple Guide to Astrology for the Modern Mystic. Aimed at enlightenment and seeing past labels to the oneness that unites us all, Montgomery’s work also helps navigate the practical essentials with grounded cosmic intel. Her motto: Free your mind, own your power, create your world.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

