Your Horoscope for the Week of March 23, 2020

Your weekly horoscope is here! It's a new moon in Aries, the sign of new beginnings so open the virtual door, not the physical one. FaceTime your family and friends, hold Zoom hangouts, and generally breathe deep. Make new choices, discover new things. Take the time to be connected. Read that backlog of books, write some poetry, handwritten letters and if you have children, it's the perfect time to learn some cooking or art skills. Read on to discover what's in store for your sign during the week of March 23 through to March 28, 2020, and double down by getting to know your rising sign.

Aries | Aries rising

This week's new moon has your name on it. Set your intentions on how you wish to be perceived, your outlook and direction and your indomitable independent drive. Heal yourself with trust. When your actions seem thwarted by your 'shoulds', lean in and listen to your spirit. Note what you naturally 'know', even if it doesn't make sense with all the available information right now. Don't discount it. Fire signs are high on intuition, and yours is a raw, immediate knowing. Decide to be true to you and respect your path of individuation, growth and most importantly, fresh new beginnings.

Taurus | Taurus rising

This week's new moon continues the theme of making the most of any downtime to tap into your mystical side. Stream yoga classes, group meditations replete with gongs or download a guided visualization app. This is your month to check out so set your intentions on healing any rift you have with your connection to your higher self. If the messages you received in your upbringing don't align with what you know is right for you, it's time to address them and push through. This is a growth moment with a side dish of destiny, don't back off from backing yourself.

Gemini | Gemini rising

With a new moon in your social sphere, connect online if in-person is off-limits, because your need for social activity and stimulation is high. Consider putting together a webinar and pulling in your favorites to speak on it. Set up some split-screen live streams if you’re not up on the tech. This is also the humanitarian sphere so connecting with others while also being of social benefit will tick all the right boxes. If your finances and ability to collaborate is taking a hit thanks to the strict social restrictions, you'll need to invent new ways of achieving your goals.

Cancer | Cancer rising

Rain, hail, or shine, the new moon is in your career and public image zone this week so you'll be setting an example for others whether you like it or not. Since people are watching you, step up to the plate, even if you're working from home, send out encouraging mission statements to your workmates, others in your industry and your tribe in general. Set your intentions for career and success, visibility and independence. How do you envision your direction for this year? How can you step out and lead, head in a new direction or otherwise blaze trails?

Leo | Leo rising

You have energy, drive, and great ideas for your work sphere, but some-how it's clashing with your ability to expand your horizons. You'll have to work through the challenge. Perhaps your energy is better used in another way. This is a growth period and like most growth it requires pushing through obstacles and being brave. If you're finding it hard to let go of old systems and ways of doing things or even old habits that aren't supporting you, then you're working at cross purposes. The fact is, your understanding of the world has expanded, so your actions need to support your beliefs. It’s time to walk your talk.

Virgo | Virgo rising

Bunker down with your quarantine cutie; this new moon hits reset in your sex and intimacy zone. Whether social distancing is enforced in your area or not, settle into the embrace of your closest collaborator. In terms of shared resources, this is the perfect opportunity to draw on the best of others and contribute your skills to create a new project or business. Or drop into your mystical mindset to learn an esoteric system that's been calling you, yet you never had time to pursue or perfect, up until now. Set your intentions for finding the hidden details of life that make it worth living.

Libra | Libra rising

Set your intentions on new beginnings in your partnership zone. From this vantage point, how would you like to next-level your existing partnership? Or your vision if you're dating? This zone includes all of your equal one to ones, which means biz partners and besties. Take any extra time out to evaluate your needs and the feelings you want to experience. Do you want them to play you beautiful music? Organize dates, take the lead, or love your ideas on what to do and where to go? Write that list of intentions, light a candle and visualize while you feel how great that is, like it's happening in the present.

Scorpio | Scorpio rising

The new moon in your work zone suggests new beginnings in your workplace, as well as health habits, are all up for setting goals on fresh outcomes. How would a new level of independence look for you? Can you achieve that with your current workplace, or would it require a new way of thinking and working? If you've had significant change thanks to the current pandemic requirements to stay at home, this will be of vital importance to you. Consider all your options and push through into new ideas and territory to open up your mind to possibilities that may suit you more.

Sagittarius | Sagittarius rising

This week is ground zero in your creative zone Sagittarius. The new moon in this area of life suggests you're ready to dream up a brand-new project. Use extra time at home to get the ball rolling, even if that's researching the how-to on your big idea. If spending cash is an obstacle, don't let it be. Get clear on what you want to develop then find a way that's affordable and achievable. Thankfully necessity is the mother of invention, get creative. This is also the zone of dating and fun, so let love win this season.

Capricorn | Capricorn rising

Capricorn is a sign of prominence, so staying in might not sit well with you. However, the new moon in your home zone suggests you make the most of it. Set your intentions on creating the home base you dream of. What actions do you need to take? If you've been avoiding a list of repair, renovation or even decorative touches, now's the time to tackle them. If you’re curious enough to look back in time and find your ancestors, there are plenty of online sites you can join, and DNA testing has never been more accessible.

Aquarius | Aquarius rising

The new moon is lighting up your zone of the rational mind, so it's the perfect time to sign up for a short course or two on something you've wanted to learn but kept putting off. If you can tie it into work, and get a subsidy or tax break, even better. If 'I think therefore I am', then work on your mindset with a serious list of affirmations that will set you up for a fresh new direction in life. If you already know your stuff, perhaps it’s time to write your course, pen your manifesto or get started on your autobiography; the uncensored edition!

Pisces | Pisces rising

The new moon in your cash zone suggests it's fertile ground for setting your intentions on new avenues of income, investment or acquisition. Are there natural talents and skills you haven't been using that could set you up for some solid returns? Fire up your creative mojo and make it fun as well as fortuitous. Draw up a colorful vision board, cut up magazine or newspaper pictures if you have them, to accentuate your manifesting. The weekend promises to be social, even if it's via digital connection, make sure you dial in people who are important to you.

Vanessa Montgomery—aka Astro All-Starz—is a professional counseling astrologer and author of Star Power: A Simple Guide to Astrology for the Modern Mystic. Aimed at enlightenment and seeing past labels to the oneness that unites us all, Montgomery’s work also helps navigate the practical essentials with grounded cosmic intel. Her motto: Free your mind, own your power, create your world.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

