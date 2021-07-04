Your Horoscope This Week: July 4, 2021

In the late morning hours of July 4th in the eastern United States, the Sun in Cancer makes a square to Chiron in Aries; that same evening, people across the country will set off fireworks — a celebration of freedom. As in astrology, many historical symbols carry with them a mythology. Take the Declaration of Independence, which made no declarations for enslaved people, indigenous people, or women of any race. And yet, the abstract idea of the land of the free perseveres like a bright flash, overexposing the rest of the image. Like the fact that the United States government funded 367 boarding schools for children of Native Americans under the Indian Civilization Act, twice the amount in Canada, where hundreds of children’s remains have recently been found. The stories are only unknown to those who do not grieve them, only relegated to the past for those whose present isn’t an answer the question of what we owe each other.



While certain transits can affect certain signs more than others, the sky is one shared dance floor, one shared battlefield. This week, Venus in Leo makes a number of influential aspects, the most notable of which is an opposition to Saturn in Aquarius on July 6th. What we value, what we mean to attract, and our desire to be loved is reflected in what we’ve built for each other and against each other. Here I am reminded of Judith Butler’s Precarious Life, a missive against nationalism and toward rituals of grief and repair:



“I tell a story about the relations I choose, only to expose, somewhere along the way, the way I am gripped and undone by these very relations. My narrative falters, as it must.



Let’s face it. We’re undone by each other. And if we’re not, we ‘re missing something.”



If the new moon in Cancer on the 9th means to offer us a new way to tell the story of relation, of undoing, then good: Let it light the way.

Aries Sun & Aries Rising



Aries people have a reputation for having little patience and while there's some truth to it, there's room for nuance, too. You may have very little time for bullshit and naysayers but you understand that there are many things in this life beyond your control. An Aries at their most powerful doesn't waste their energy resenting obstacles, they figure out how to knock 'em down or reroute their efforts. It took you a great deal of time, energy, and devotion to get where you are now and claim what's yours. The work itself was precious and a testament to your spirit. As you strive to push the limits of your self-expression, remember that authenticity will always have opposition. In how many ways can you be your own best benefactor while you wait for the world to catch up?

Taurus Sun & Taurus Rising



You find great satisfaction in the regard of those you respect. Attention of this kind is a form of love and it is not one-sided. A creature of the Earth, surely you've found yourself changing in attunement with the world: climate crisis, the falling away of veils, the heartbreak of all this loss. Opposites might attract, but the law is like to like, and as you've changed, you've surely found your relationships changing as well. As you've changed, you might have also found yourself losing respect for those you once loved and losing satisfaction in their regard. This kind of displacement is a real loss, too. But you, dear Taurus, are never without place and never alone for long. Don't be afraid to let your values not only lead the way, but also build the way. The ones who share those values will know where to find you.

Gemini Sun & Gemini Rising



Figuring out who we are is a lifelong assignment that we rarely get notified of until we're deep in the throes of it. The rigour of self-definition and re-definition can be exhilarating, but it can also feel like that one anxiety dream where you "forgot" to attend a class and now you're doomed to fail. Accepting that change is inevitable — and that wherever you arrive is a "for now" thing and not a forever thing — is a huge part of the work. And, while it might be tempting to guard the process and the fruits of it, part of recognising who it is that we are becoming is getting to witness ourselves reflected by those we love and trust. But, be wary: The distance you create between yourself and those you hope will witness you can also become the distance you create between yourself and that recognition.

Cancer Sun & Cancer Rising



This whole horoscope could be a picture of an ocean or a dam breaking with the text <> written over it. You're no stranger to surfing waves of emotion but it's important to recognise that sometimes emotions get in the way of our ability to process information. Mercury transiting Gemini in the house of your undoing makes it a great week for Cancer-risings to steer clear of decisions based on feelings alone. Cancerian intuition is both legendary and fallible, so don't let it undo your good time. With the Venus/Saturn opposition, it's worthwhile to remind yourself that what belongs with you won't require a tight grip. Let go a little and lean into this week's new moon in Cancer which brings with it the radical possibility of waves of pleasure, babe.

Leo Sun & Leo Rising



Most of us are encouraged to believe that the reactions people have to us are our responsibility and that being liked or well-regarded is preferable to whatever becomes of an outlier, an outsider. The truth is, the more we grow into ourselves and stay true to ourselves, the more likely we are to find ourselves outside of something: a conversation, a job opportunity, a relationship we really wanted to work. While prejudice dictates a great deal of our affinities, so does the personal mystery of connection: a striking familiarity or a surprise meeting of minds. This mystery is sacred and can't be forced. But, you can invite it. You can welcome rejection and still be your fullest self so that, when a kindred spirit crosses your path, the signal is clear and the path forward is, too.

Virgo Sun & Virgo Rising



In Gemini, Mercury is a fluent switchboard operator: receiving and interpreting whatever information arrives, and relaying it wherever it is needed. With Mercury finally out of retrograde shadow this week, you'll likely feel a great sense of this influence, a flow where there might have been a dribble. It's important that you pace yourself, though, despite feeling like circumstances have had you pacing long enough. For Virgo-rising with both Mars and Venus in the 12th house, both communication and action can get a little muddy, especially when you feel like your heart is in the right place. So, it's important to be clear and be candid, especially with others who depend on you. What you relay now, what you release, could have a profound impact on your community and your reputation in it.

Libra Sun & Libra Rising



In the days ahead, your ruling planet, Venus, makes a number of impactful aspects including: a sextile to the Gemini True Node, an opposition to Saturn in Aquarius, a trine to Chiron in Aries, a square to Uranus in Taurus, and a conjunction to Mars in Leo. So, while we are certainly in Cancer season, it's not unlikely that the cosmic weather will find a way to highlight Libra people. Take heart, if anything this is a reminder that no matter how specific and personal your troubles, they're also part of a larger collective story. And, conversely, your voice — although small — belongs to a great chorus. When you join in, with whatever you create, you make that chorus stronger. This is a horoscope spell against isolation, a reminder that music is both tension and release. The story of a note — and the pain of it — gives way to the beauty of the song.

Scorpio Sun & Scorpio Rising



With your traditional ruling planet, Mars, separating from an opposition to Saturn, you're likely to feel a greater sense of potential this week. A conjunction from Venus brings a sweetness to your anticipation, which is a gift — given how often our fragile human psyches confuse anxious excitement for anxious dread. As you consider putting yourself out there, try to give as much value and weight to auspicious signs as you do to red flags. Remember that what you share with the world, how you participate in it, is in direct relation to your story of yourself. If your lens has changed, your story has, too. It took a long time for you to figure out the right way to share the old stories with others, you deserve just as much time to get to know this story before giving it away.

Sagittarius Sun & Sagittarius Rising



Expansion and exploration can look like taking new classes, engaging new people, or actually hitting the road. Chances are, at least one of these has been calling your name. Jupiter's short stint in Pisces lasts through July 28th and your desire to travel beyond borders, to expand your sense of belonging, is a cosmic desire. The conjunction of Mars and Venus in Leo only serves to fuel this desire, adding fiery boldness to the mix. No cosmic desire, however, is immune to the hiccups that technology and over-commitment create. Try your best to attend to issues that come up in good faith. What stands in the way might be steering you in a better direction. Don't waste your energy stressing about holding your horses. The road will open, and you were born to run.

Capricorn Sun & Capricorn Rising



The prospect of summer love and summer fun has a huge draw on many northern hemisphere Capricorns this week. And, surely a wintry Capricorn is thinking about ye olde cuffing season. What happens under the boardwalk is powerful, but so is your money. To get you right, I suggest listening to forever-bop "Get It Right," by Capricorn moon Nelly Furtado. Capricorns rarely need reminders that money matters, but with Saturn's opposition to Mars and then Venus in extravagant Leo, a reminder couldn't hurt. If you spent more than you meant to or if "spending" is less about paper and more about your energy/time equaling money, it still matters. Reach out if you need support, remember that your wealth grows in relation — not in isolation.

Aquarius Sun & Aquarius Rising



With a Mars opposition to Saturn in Aquarius followed by a Venus opposition, Aquarians — especially rising signs — are bound to be having a time this month. What kind of time, and for how long, is a deeply personal affair for each of you. Personal in the sense that you are in a state of reformation (and have been), a process that is powerful and private. This process requires your respect and attention, and can often mean setting new and difficult energetic boundaries with those you love. Try to remember that the boundaries you set will ultimately strengthen your relationships. Limits are a part of nurturance. But, the limits you set are yours to honor. When you stay in situations that continue to breach your limits, you betray yourself.

Pisces Sun & Pisces Rising



This week’s Mercury Square to Neptune might have you negotiating the week you imagined having with the very real agreements you made with your kin. The tension might have you choosing between “doing it all” and focusing your energy on what is valuable right now. Venus’s opposition to Saturn on the 6th will underscore the issue: Relying on the universe to bring it on home to you without concentrating your own efforts on the same, could have you bringing home some difficult lessons instead. The clearer you can get about your goals, the more likely you are to attract energy that helps you get there gracefully. As for playtime, have no fear. The light of this week’s new moon in Cancer will shine down on you like a mullet: business in the front, party in the back.



Illustration by Stefhany Lozano

