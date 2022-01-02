Your Horoscope This Week: January 2nd To January 8th, 2022
Gala Mukomolova
·11 min read
The first week of January starts out in earnest with a new moon in Capricorn on 2nd January. The energy is ambitious if not a little bit overzealous, what with Mars still transiting Sagittarius and applying a square to Neptune in Pisces. If ever there was a moon that urged her guests to read the room, this one is it. And, if the room in question is the court of Capricorn, then the room is crowded and deeply uncomfortable – despite Mercury’s departure toward the stars of Aquarius. Perhaps because the planets know that the shadow of Mercury retrograde promises that the departure will be a short one. Perhaps the heat of whatever Venus retrograde has set into motion has some of us wondering if it’s even possible to get out of the kitchen. Or, metaphors aside, perhaps the heartbreak of beginning yet another year subject to a surging virus and a government that offers no true recourse feels spiritually untenable and morally deflating — even for those of us who have always lacked faith in government leaders, even for those of us who strive to be ungovernable. If the cosmos offers us moments of hope, or at least ingenuity, it comes in the form of a trine between inquisitive Mercury in Aquarius and a well-connected true node in Gemini. Although, with a square between Jupiter in Pisces and true node in Gemini hours later, we’re reminded that the distance between what we hope for and what’s possible isn’t always easy to ascertain, and falling is always a possibility. It might be true that there’s no reward without risk, but it’s also true that not all rewards are worth the risk, and not all risks result in a reward. So, it’s important to evaluate the stakes, to recognise the difference between moral strength and stubbornness, between creativity and arrogance. There’s an echo of these sentiments throughout the week that begins with a sextile between Venus Rx in Capricorn and Neptune in Pisces on the 5th, followed by a conjunction between the Sun and Venus Rx in Capricorn on the 8th.
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Sugar Bowl showdown against Mississippi and coach Lane Kiffin's explosive, Southeastern Conference-leading offense provided a high-profile platform for Baylor to validate its old-school formula of ball control and aggressive defense. Al Walcott set a Sugar Bowl record with a 96-yard interception return, Monaray Baldwin raced 48 yards for the go-ahead score on an end around, and sixth-ranked Baylor beat No. 8 Mississippi 21-7 Saturday night as injured Rebels quarterback Matt
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson tied a career high with four points and accomplished something that hasn't happened for a Los Angeles Kings player in 31 years — a goal 12 seconds into a game. Arvidsson's prolific night propelled the Kings to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and helped earn Todd McLellan his 500th win as an NHL coach. Arvidsson had two goals and two assists. His wraparound goal was the quickest by a Kings' player since Wayne Gretzky scored 12 seconds int
SEATTLE (AP) — After a day full of obstacles — including traveling the morning of the game and a series of false positive COVID-19 tests — the Vancouver Canucks savored getting the best of their new Pacific Northwest rivals again. Vasily Podkolzin and Nils Hoglander scored first-period goals, Tyler Motte and Conor Garland scored in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks stayed hot with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. The Canucks traveled to Seattle on Saturday morning,
TORONTO — The Maple Leafs’ first game of 2022 looked like much of 2021. Toronto filled the net – and there weren’t any fans in the building to see it. Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored shorthanded on the same penalty kill for their first goals of the season Saturday as the Leafs thumped the Ottawa Senators 6-0 in both teams’ return to action following the NHL’s extended break inside a Scotiabank Arena devoid of spectators because of new provincial COVID-19 regulations. Jack Campbell made 23