Your Horoscope for the Week of April 27, 2020

Your weekly horoscope is here! The next seven days are all about thinking outside the box—yet practically. It’s about doing things radically different from what you ever thought possible—something we're all getting used to given the circumstances. Maybe that means dating behind a laptop screen, becoming your child's teacher, interviewing via Zoom for that dream job, or just taking up a hobby you never thought you'd enjoy. Read on to discover what’s in store for your sign during the week of April 27 through to May 3, 2020, and double down by getting to know your rising sign.

Aries | Aries rising

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Prepare for your neurons to light up around all things cash and resources. Focus on what you value the most, and let that be your guide. If you’re not sure what that is, write a list of what you spend most of your money and time on. Then, become mindful about conscious spending. Are your purchases supporting your highest values? Will abstaining from spending superfluous items at the moment place you in a stronger financial position during these uncertain times? All things to consider this week.

Taurus | Taurus rising

As the planet of communication moves into your sign this week, you may finally hit your eureka moment, so jot down or voice-memo every idea that comes through this week, no matter how off-the-wall it seems; the more unusual, the better. You can always go back over it all later. Expect to be super chatty, needing to connect and share these ideas with those you've been cooped up for weeks now, or with friends and trusted colleagues over Zoom or FaceTime. Big things could be on the horizon, Taurus.

Gemini | Gemini rising

Don't be surprised if new ideas appear from dreams you're having this week—no matter how strange they are, try to find meaning. As this is the month of zen for Gemini, you’ll be more receptive to the flashes of insight the subconscious tends to throw into your mind. It'll pay off to develop a routine to catch these insights for the month ahead. Place a beautiful notebook by your bed as your dream diary, and set your intention to remember the messages and symbols. In the morning write down whatever snippets you can, including the mood or general vibe of what you recall. Explore the meaning and keep at it. Before long those dreams will provide clarity.

Story continues

Cancer | Cancer rising

This week there is movement in your social circles with people coming and going, even if that’s via virtual calls or social media. You’ll want to connect for practical reasons and perhaps also monetize your connections by dreaming up a practical side hustle with a trusted friend or colleague. That blurred line between commerce and extended circles is bridged by some interesting epiphanies this week, so take note. Allow inspiration to strike and don’t rule out anything new. You can always cross it off your list if it proves too impractical. For now, be open.

Leo | Leo rising

This week flashes of inspo in your career house are dialed up, as you're feeling some frustration with the status quo. Just make sure the camera and mic are turned off before you voice any dissent or engage in petty gossip. Your boss doesn't need to hear it! On the plus side, you’ll have an ingenious idea to share or an understanding of a new way to proceed, so explore your options as they appear and remain open to what your potential new landscape could look like.

Virgo | Virgo rising

You have a lot going on at the moment, and new possibilities are jumping in and out of existence this week. Write down your burgeoning options; you can edit them down in the weeks to come. For now, you’ll need to make good on the commitments you’ve already signed up for. Although responsibilities are less enticing than the sparks of brilliant new ideas, they’ll keep your reputation intact. Expansion is at the heart of your modus operandi this week. Do what you can while adhering to your promises with others.

Libra | Libra rising

Fireworks in your sex zone mean the right words are sparking more than your mind this week, so look out for some scintillating bedside activity, even if that's just saucy texting with someone unexpected. Though it’s seemingly at odds with the traditional routes romance usually takes for you, Libra, utilizing tech to connect is a must right now. Also, sudden insight into someone close to you and perhaps some not-very-well-hidden secrets might be forthcoming, but you’ll know exactly what to do with the information.

Scorpio | Scorpio rising

Your relationships are going from exciting to unconventional at what feels like zero to 60 right now. Your partner or a significant friend who is acting out of character could have some unexpected things to say. Listen, as they may be onto something genius. If they’re off on their own tangent, that’s okay too; keep your equilibrium and be there for them. This week, there is a possibility of a sudden new connection you’d never have considered. Notice who’s knocking at your relationship door this week; there are sparks in the air.

Sagittarius | Sagittarius rising

There are exciting new opportunities for work if you’re open to exploring different methods of thinking and doing. If you’ve had offers recently, this is the week to follow up. In your current gig, pitch something that usually wouldn’t fly with your superiors—if explained eloquently, it could catch on. Most people are experiencing changes in their working routines. However, the new approach to work is heightened for you, practical Sag, but could serve you well if you’re willing to not only share you own ideas but to catch any balls thrown your way.

Capricorn | Capricorn rising

You’re a traditionalist and prefer to have everything buttoned up, but this week it’s essential to keep an open mind and try something new. Don't shy away from quirky ideas so long as they won’t break the bank. You don’t have to run out and buy all the best equipment for your vision. Instead, see how resourceful you can be during these uncertain times. Allow the new ideas to flow by brainstorming, experimenting with trial and error, and, most important, taking note of new concepts or interests that pique your curiosity. There will be time to implement them later.

Aquarius | Aquarius rising

Since most of us are spending all our time at home, this is exactly where to expect some brilliant flashes of insight. Perhaps that means a room-by-room reorganization, breaking out the paint that's been sitting in the closet for months, or simply connecting with distant relatives from the comfort of your couch. If you’re not feeling settled in your house, make sure you find an outlet for that antsy feeling—picking up and moving likely isn't in the cards right now. Perhaps plan a large-scale change to your space once things return to normal or take a day or two and thoughtfully purge everything useless or things unnecessarily taking up space. You'll be surprised how far that can go in terms of feeling lighter and more at ease at home.

Pisces | Pisces rising

Radical ideas are an understatement for you this week as lightning strikes in the form of something entirely outside the box. Although not many of us can mingle right now, that’s not going to impede chance meetings that enable you to change your mind on a particular topic. That sudden encounter could be on your grocery run or made during your Zoom happy hour. Push through any fear you may have to accept new suggestions or ideas. Virtual chats and meet-ups will inspire, so accept invitations that come in if they feel right; the more unexpected, the better this week. It’s not about committing to anything at this stage, simply allow ideas and connections to flow your way.

Vanessa Montgomery—aka Astro All-Starz—is a professional counseling astrologer and author of Star Power: A Simple Guide to Astrology for the Modern Mystic. Aimed at enlightenment and seeing past labels to the oneness that unites us all, Montgomery’s work also helps navigate the practical essentials with grounded cosmic intel. Her motto: Free your mind, own your power, create your world.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

