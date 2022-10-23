Your Horoscope This Week: 23rd October to 29th October, 2022

Are you ready to rock ‘n’ roll with the cosmos? The week ahead brings many powerful cosmic shifts. Saturn in Aquarius turns direct on 23rd October, ending the retrograde journey that began on 4th June. It’s time to take the karmic lessons we’ve learned and apply them to our lives. The sun and Venus enter Scorpio on 23rd October, heightening our passions, lustful desires, and intuition. The solar eclipse in Scorpio occurs on 25th October, transforming our lives by releasing and healing the past. Jupiter retrograde moonwalks into Pisces on 28th October, taking us back to the beginning of May. What have we learned since then? How have we grown? This is our second chance to make changes and to open our minds to growth. The week ends with Mercury gliding into Scorpio on 29th October. When Mercury is in Scorpio, words are deep and meaningful — but can sting. Choose yours wisely!

Aries Sun & Aries Rising

Right now, you're focused on how you can gain power and be a dominant leader. As one of the strongest signs in the zodiac, you're feeling the urge to take charge and assert your authority in the world, but you don't realise how much zeal you already have. It won't take much effort to attain the result you want. Once you get power, though, use it for good. This will help you gain the esteem, attention, and confidence in your personal life. You can stand tall and proud knowing that you are a fierce ram that nobody can mess with.

Taurus Sun & Taurus Rising

You might find yourself in an unconventional romantic situation or at least flirting with the idea. Those who have been in long-term relationships might look for a little more freedom in certain respects, whether that means opening your mind to new possibilities or developing new hobbies that connect you to your soul tribe. This can add some carefree energy that is quite invigorating for your passions. People in partnerships might even consider becoming polygamous or more open in general. Other roaming bulls might just flip the opposite way and find themselves completely happy in a conventionally committed relationship.

Gemini Sun & Gemini Rising

This week brings a lot of mixed energies your way, mostly because you're busy strategically manifesting the next steps in your career and focusing on what you want to bring to the world. This is a time when you're finding the confidence to stand up and move towards what you want without having any doubt or allowing your aspirations to be manipulated or obscured by the views of others. You'll succeed if you are open to growth and change in the days ahead. Fluidity will prove to be the ingredient you need, which may be a hard counterpart to your fixed energies. It's a prime time to unmask your new visions and professional projects to the world.

Cancer Sun & Cancer Rising

Relationships are experiencing a huge revolution under the solar eclipse. This is a transit that opens your mind to new romantic possibilities and ignites the defiant parts of your personality. You may also undergo an emotional shift in which your relationship needs are changing at a fast pace. If you're lashing out on someone, or they're causing you an extreme amount of emotional pain, then it's time to consider if the partnership is worth all the drama. Consider how you're treated versus what you are being told or promised by your significant other (and vice versa). Keep your ears and eyes open and remember that actions speak louder than words.

Leo Sun & Leo Rising

Issues within intimate relationships are coming to light and dealing with them is unavoidable. You haven't been paying attention and asserting boundaries within partnerships, so people are involving themselves in your business, and you are trying to control their actions. It's important to note that it takes two to tango and both of you need to stop playing games before someone gets hurt. After all, what goes around comes around when playing games with love. To avoid getting burned, it's important not to push your partner. Instead of manipulating their emotions to get the result you want, try helping them out.

Virgo Sun & Virgo Rising

Your willingness to learn no matter your age is an empowering and refreshing strength. The dedication you have is an undeniable asset. This week ahead gives you time to consider the future for your financial wellness. You have to make smart decisions right now, so it's extremely important to take your time through this process. The solar eclipse on 25th October has you taking a creative approach to personal investment that can reap rewards in the future for your entire family. Being diligent and doing your homework will also coincide with your gut feeling about a long-term change you've been wanting to make for many years.

Libra Sun & Libra Rising

This week you will feel like you are at the top of your game and at the right place at the right time. Positive changes are happening on all fronts since the stars are finally aligning in your favour. Your charm is high now, and you may find yourself connecting with the right people and making moves to elevate your status. Things are starting to fall into place and click so get excited for all the possibilities and abundance that are coming your way. Others are drawn like magnets to you, so it's a good time to spread your peacock feathers and strut your stuff.

Scorpio Sun & Scorpio Rising

The week ahead brings you face to face with a shadowy aspect of your personality. Use this energy to recognise any self-destructive behaviours. In order to heal past emotional upsets that have been brewing beneath the surface for a while, you have to face the edgier side of your life. Once you own and accept these emotions, you'll be able to feel whole (or at least begin the process). Since you're the most transformative sign in the zodiac, it'll be easier for you to evolve than most. You will be grateful that you took a deep breath and did the work within.

Sagittarius Sun & Sagittarius Rising

Your fiery Sagittarius sun can feel a little raw and bring out the pure truth that you are not ready to hear. There is a definite friction between what you know deep down and what others may project onto you at this time. Try not to take things too personally. Everyone seems to be feeling themselves under these cosmic conditions and wanting to assert their opinions — even if they sting. While you're usually the one causing ruckus, this week brings out your sensitive side and gentle ways. There is a strong feeling of generosity and empathy shared by the collective that can be extra special for those, like you, who focus on the needs of others.

Capricorn Sun & Capricorn Rising

If you've been longing for the corner office and a big raise or promotion, this week offers you a chance to solidify your goals. Rather than playing coy with your boss and upper management, express your desire directly and don't accept anything below your standards (doing so will tell the universe that you're not worthy of more). It doesn't hurt to dream big and speak up. No one will advocate for you if you aren't a champion for yourself. Doing so will bring you extra respect from your peers and coworkers, plus confidence from within.

Aquarius Sun & Aquarius Rising

There is nothing wrong with wanting a little decadence sometimes, even though you usually run away from materialism. You may get down on yourself for wanting to purchase a few luxury items to celebrate your newly found professional success. The humanitarian in you has a guilty conscience, which will inspire you to donate money to a charitable endeavour you believe in, rather than spending all your extra cash on items you'll rarely use. Giving back to your community is important to you because they helped you grow into the person you are now. And, being the sympathetic, kindhearted person, you'll never forget the kindness shown to you — no matter how far you climb up the ladder.

Pisces Sun & Pisces Rising

Unhealthy relationships are bound to end or be put on pause until you figure out how you want to move forward with them. Although it may be painful to watch a friendship dissipate in front of your eyes, it's important to accept the fact that the partnership isn't beneficial to you at this moment. There will be days during the week that test your resolve to move away from this person. You may find yourself wanting to share a story or laugh with them. If you can refrain from unnecessary communication, your point will be seen and noted, making it easy for you to avoid a major confrontation with your soon-to-be former frenemy.

